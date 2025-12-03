High-Stakes Health Decision: Govt to Review Bangladesh’s Offer to Supply Essential Medicines
High-Stakes Health Decision: Govt to Review Bangladesh’s Offer to Supply Essential Medicines
High-Stakes Health Decision: Govt to Review Bangladesh’s Offer to Supply Essential Medicines
Nu 4 Billion and Counting: Alarm for International Disaster Aid Sounded
From Risk to Resilience: MoENR Reinvents Hydropower Safety for the Future
High-Stakes Health Decision: Govt to Review Bangladesh’s Offer to Supply Essential Medicines
Teacher Deployment Guided by Actual Needs, says Minister
Trending Now
High-Stakes Health Decision: Govt to Review Bangladesh’s Offer to Supply Essential Medicines

High-Stakes Health Decision: Govt to Review Bangladesh’s Offer to Supply Essential Medicines

Health Secretary Pemba Wangchuk, during the Meet-the-Press session yesterday (November 28), stated that Bangladesh’s proposal to supply pharmaceutical products to Bhutan through a government-to-government arrangement is a promising development. Both countries agreed that such cooperation has the potential to significantly enhance Bhutan’s access to affordable, reliable, and high-quality medical supplies—a growing priority for the health sector.
However, the Secretary explained that the Government will undertake a detailed review of the proposal before making any commitments. The matter was formally raised during Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay’s State Visit to Bangladesh from 22–24 November 2025 and reflected in the Joint Statement issued by the two governments. He said the Ministry of Health will carefully examine the price competitiveness of Bangladeshi products, assess their quality and regulatory standards, and evaluate transportation logistics and associated overhead costs. The aim is to ensure that any partnership aligns with Bhutan’s stringent quality requirements and contributes meaningfully to securing a stable, long-term supply of essential medicines.
At present, Bhutan procures essential drugs by inviting quotations from local suppliers registered with DMS and NMS. These suppliers mainly source medicines from international manufacturers, with the exception of Azista Bhutan—the country’s only domestic pharmaceutical producer, which manufactures about 21 medicines. For certain essential drugs not secured through regular tendering processes, Bhutan often relies on support from the Royal Bhutanese Consulate in Kolkata. In this context, Bangladesh’s offer to supply a wider range of medicines directly to Bhutan presents an opportunity to diversify supply sources and potentially reduce costs. But, as the Secretary emphasized, affordability cannot come at the expense of quality and safety.
He noted that rising prices for essential drugs, vaccines, and medical equipment have placed increasing financial pressure on the national health budget. In the fiscal year 2025–26, the Government committed Nu 557.73 million to ensure uninterrupted procurement, with Nu 139.43 million released in the first quarter. In the previous fiscal year, spending totaled Nu 513 million for essential drugs and Nu 2,863 million for medical equipment, radiology items, vaccines, and consumer protection materials. Similarly, Nu 530 million was spent on essential drugs in 2022–23, while Nu 416.82 million was allocated in 2021–22, bringing total expenditure that year to nearly Nu 1.7 billion. According to the Secretary, these figures reflect a dramatic rise in the cost of pharmaceutical supplies over recent years, underscoring the urgent need for reliable and affordable sourcing options.
He also explained that Bhutan must maintain a list of 428 essential medicines that must always be available to the public. These include vital, essential, and necessary medicines crucial for the functioning of the healthcare system. With costs rising and supply chains becoming more complex, securing sustainable access to these medicines has become increasingly challenging and financially burdensome.
The Secretary noted that Bangladesh has a history of supporting Bhutan’s health sector. In 2018, the Government of Bangladesh supplied 257 different medicines to Bhutan in four consignments—a gesture that resulted in significant financial savings for the Bhutan Health Trust Fund. This established track record of cooperation adds value to the current proposal, but he reiterated that Bhutan will proceed only if the offered products meet the country’s quality, safety, and cost expectations.
“Should the cost of the medicines be reasonable or lower than the options currently available to us, and provided the quality meets our standards, we are open to partnering with the Government of Bangladesh to take this initiative forward,” the Secretary said. He reaffirmed that Bhutan’s foremost priority is ensuring uninterrupted access to high-quality essential medicines for its people, and any new arrangement must contribute to that objective.

Nidup Lhamo
From Thimphu

Post Views: 127
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
High-Stakes Health Decision: Govt to Review Bangladesh’s Offer to Supply Essential Medicines

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
High-Stakes Health Decision: Govt to Review Bangladesh’s Offer to Supply Essential Medicines
High-Stakes Health Decision: Govt to Review Bangladesh’s Offer to Supply Essential Medicines