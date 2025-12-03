High-Stakes Health Decision: Govt to Review Bangladesh’s Offer to Supply Essential Medicines

Health Secretary Pemba Wangchuk, during the Meet-the-Press session yesterday (November 28), stated that Bangladesh’s proposal to supply pharmaceutical products to Bhutan through a government-to-government arrangement is a promising development. Both countries agreed that such cooperation has the potential to significantly enhance Bhutan’s access to affordable, reliable, and high-quality medical supplies—a growing priority for the health sector.

However, the Secretary explained that the Government will undertake a detailed review of the proposal before making any commitments. The matter was formally raised during Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay’s State Visit to Bangladesh from 22–24 November 2025 and reflected in the Joint Statement issued by the two governments. He said the Ministry of Health will carefully examine the price competitiveness of Bangladeshi products, assess their quality and regulatory standards, and evaluate transportation logistics and associated overhead costs. The aim is to ensure that any partnership aligns with Bhutan’s stringent quality requirements and contributes meaningfully to securing a stable, long-term supply of essential medicines.

At present, Bhutan procures essential drugs by inviting quotations from local suppliers registered with DMS and NMS. These suppliers mainly source medicines from international manufacturers, with the exception of Azista Bhutan—the country’s only domestic pharmaceutical producer, which manufactures about 21 medicines. For certain essential drugs not secured through regular tendering processes, Bhutan often relies on support from the Royal Bhutanese Consulate in Kolkata. In this context, Bangladesh’s offer to supply a wider range of medicines directly to Bhutan presents an opportunity to diversify supply sources and potentially reduce costs. But, as the Secretary emphasized, affordability cannot come at the expense of quality and safety.

He noted that rising prices for essential drugs, vaccines, and medical equipment have placed increasing financial pressure on the national health budget. In the fiscal year 2025–26, the Government committed Nu 557.73 million to ensure uninterrupted procurement, with Nu 139.43 million released in the first quarter. In the previous fiscal year, spending totaled Nu 513 million for essential drugs and Nu 2,863 million for medical equipment, radiology items, vaccines, and consumer protection materials. Similarly, Nu 530 million was spent on essential drugs in 2022–23, while Nu 416.82 million was allocated in 2021–22, bringing total expenditure that year to nearly Nu 1.7 billion. According to the Secretary, these figures reflect a dramatic rise in the cost of pharmaceutical supplies over recent years, underscoring the urgent need for reliable and affordable sourcing options.

He also explained that Bhutan must maintain a list of 428 essential medicines that must always be available to the public. These include vital, essential, and necessary medicines crucial for the functioning of the healthcare system. With costs rising and supply chains becoming more complex, securing sustainable access to these medicines has become increasingly challenging and financially burdensome.

The Secretary noted that Bangladesh has a history of supporting Bhutan’s health sector. In 2018, the Government of Bangladesh supplied 257 different medicines to Bhutan in four consignments—a gesture that resulted in significant financial savings for the Bhutan Health Trust Fund. This established track record of cooperation adds value to the current proposal, but he reiterated that Bhutan will proceed only if the offered products meet the country’s quality, safety, and cost expectations.

“Should the cost of the medicines be reasonable or lower than the options currently available to us, and provided the quality meets our standards, we are open to partnering with the Government of Bangladesh to take this initiative forward,” the Secretary said. He reaffirmed that Bhutan’s foremost priority is ensuring uninterrupted access to high-quality essential medicines for its people, and any new arrangement must contribute to that objective.

Nidup Lhamo

From Thimphu