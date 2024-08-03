Her Majesty Gyalyum Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck’s opening remarks at the inaugural dinner to celebrate the 13th edition of Bhutan Echoes: Drukyul’s Literature& Arts Festival 2024 at the Indian Embassy

My dear Prime Minister of Bhutan, Honored Guests and Dear Friends.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Once again, I am delighted to welcome you to the 13th Edition of Drukyul’s Literature and Arts Festival – Bhutan Echoes 2024. As I look around the room, I see familiar faces of old friends and feel happy to see those of you who are joining us for the first time.

For those new to this gathering, I would like to share a brief history of Bhutan Echoes. The idea of a literature festival in Bhutan was conceived in my home.

Our inaugural festival, then known as Mountain Echoes, took place in 2010 and was led by an eminent team from India.

Over the years, it evolved under the capable curation of Sihayi and the support of a dedicated Bhutanese team, with steadfast backing from the India Bhutan Foundation.

After ten successful editions of Mountain Echoes, we decided it was time for the festival to be organized entirely by a Bhutanese team, starting in 2020 as Bhutan Echoes: Drukyul’s Literature and Arts Festival, with the blessings of His Majesty the King.

However, the pandemic immobilized the entire world and we were no exception. Last year we were thrilled to host a highly successful in-person Bhutan Echoes. It was a joyous occasion to once again come together physically and celebrate our shared love for literature and the arts.

Bhutan and India share a sacred and special bond, nurtured by our monarchs and successive Indian leaders. Despite our differences in size and geography, we find common ground in our cultures and shared values. This enduring relationship, characterized by friendship and mutual respect.

While our official relations have always been strong, it is forums like Bhutan Echoes that play a crucial role in strengthening people-to-people ties. Literature and the arts transcend borders and time, fostering lifelong friendships and understanding. India holds and will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Bhutanese people.

In today’s increasingly complex and conflicted world, characterized by man-made challenges, this year’s theme of “Enlighten, Evolve, and Evoke” invites us to illuminate our minds with new ideas, evolve through enriching experiences in shared stories, poetry, music, and visual arts, and evoke inner growth and well-being while transcending cultural boundaries. The transformative power of creativity and mindfulness can immensely contribute to a more harmonious society and a happier world.

This festival is a celebration of creativity, imagination, and the power of expression. Through the various forms of art showcased here, we aim to enlighten minds, evolve perspectives, and evoke emotions. Let us come together as a community to appreciate the beauty of literature and arts, to learn from one another, and to be inspired to create and innovate. May this festival be a space where ideas flourish, connections are made, and souls are stirred.

In conclusion, I express heartfelt gratitude to the India Bhutan Foundation, led by dedicated ambassadors, for their steadfast support of the Festival over the past 13 years. As we look ahead, our aspirations for Bhutan Echoes are even greater. I eagerly anticipate the day when we take Bhutan Echoes to the international stage. With the dedication of our Directors, Producer, organizers, and supporters, I am confident that this dream will soon become a reality.

Thank you Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela and Dear Namrata for graciously hosting the inaugural dinner for Bhutan Echoes 2024. It is always a pleasure to be in India House, and all the more so, when the occasion is Bhutan Echoes. Thank you and I look forward to meeting all of you personally.

Tashi Delek!

Staff Reporter