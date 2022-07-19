Hemodialysis services at Paro hospital launched

There are 292 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients in the country as of May 2022

Hemodialysis services at the Paro District Hospital were launched on July 14 by Health Minister Dasho Dechen Wangmo and officials from the Office of the Gyalpoi Zimpon also attended the launch ceremony.

The launch was in line with the Ministry of Health’s continued effort to provide quality, equitable and efficient healthcare services for Bhutanese populations across the country and to expand specialized services including hemodialysis services to district hospitals.

During the launch, the Health Minister expressed the deepest gratitude to His Majesty The King for this benevolent Kidu to people who otherwise had to travel all the way to Thimphu to avail the service.

There are 292 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients in the country as of May 2022, with JDWNRH catering services to about 189 patients.

Of the 189 patients, the highest patient load is from Paro with 21 patients traveling to Thimphu on a daily basis to avail of the hemodialysis services, according to the health ministry.

According to the health ministry, with the introduction of the new hemodialysis services at Paro hospital, patients from Paro will no longer have to travel to Thimphu to avail of services and thereby reducing waiting time for the patients availing services at the JDWNRH and enabling hospitals to provide quality services.

“Furthermore, taking such specialized services closer to our communities is also expected to ‘narrow the gap’ by reducing the financial and social burden on the economically challenged members of the society,” states the health ministry’s social media post.

Apart from the launch, the Health Minister also visited the wards and hospital campus to explore the possibilities of services and infrastructure expansion in the future.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu