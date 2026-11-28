The Ministry of Health (MoH) is preparing to conclude the first phase of Bhutan’s Four Banks digital health initiative in February 2027, with plans to prioritise establishing a national Biobank in the next phase to advance medical research and personalised healthcare.

Developed in collaboration with the GovTech Agency and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the initiative seeks to integrate clinical, household, lifestyle and genetic information to improve healthcare delivery, disease prevention and evidence-based policymaking.

The four interconnected databases comprise the Medical Bank, which stores clinical records; the Household Bank, which captures social and environmental determinants of health; the Health Bank, which collects personal health and behavioural information; and the Biobank, which will store biological samples and genetic information.

Bhutan and JICA first outlined the initiative publicly in August 2025, highlighting its potential to strengthen health information systems, medical research and universal health coverage.

Mongal Singh Gurung, Principal Research Officer with the Ministry of Health’s Health Informatics and Research Division, said the first phase focused on testing the feasibility of integrating the first three banks rather than establishing fully operational systems.

“We are now convinced that it is feasible and a must-do activity,” he said.

The first phase, implemented jointly with GovTech and JICA, is scheduled for completion in February 2027. The ministry is proposing to begin the second phase in late 2027 or early 2028, subject to JICA’s support, with the Biobank as its primary focus.

The proposed national Biobank would be established at the Royal Centre for Disease Control (RCDC), initially targeting between 5,000 and 10,000 individuals.

Gurung said genetic information could eventually help doctors understand how individual patients respond to different medicines and treatments, particularly in cancer care and other advanced medical interventions.

“Generally, as Bhutanese, we don’t have information on what medicines will work for Bhutanese based on their genes and what medicines will not work. From this Biobank information, we will be able to know,” he said.

Testing the first three banks

During the first phase, the ministry tested the integration of information from the existing Electronic Patient Information System (ePIS), household health surveillance records and personal health monitoring initiatives.

Under the Medical Bank, clinical information from ePIS, including diagnoses, prescriptions and medical histories, was used for the proof-of-concept exercise. The analysis focused on patients with hypertension and diabetes who had provided informed consent.

One application demonstrated the automatic calculation of a patient’s 10-year cardiovascular disease risk using existing clinical records.

Gurung said doctors previously had to manually calculate the risk using indicators such as blood pressure, blood sugar and lipid levels. The integrated system can generate the assessment directly on the doctor’s screen, helping identify patients who may require early intervention.

The Household Bank draws on the Annual Household Health Surveillance System and National Health Survey to connect health conditions with living circumstances, including sanitation, access to safe drinking water and household conditions.

However, household coverage remains incomplete in four major urban centres: Thimphu, Phuentsholing, Gelephu and parts of Paro. Gurung attributed the gaps partly to limited health workforce capacity and difficulties reaching households during the day, when many residents are away at work or school.

The Health Bank was tested through smart-ring wearable devices to monitor physical activity and non-communicable disease (NCD) screening in five districts using the Bhutan Care mobile application.

More than 2,000 volunteers participated in the screening pilot, providing information on behavioural and lifestyle factors, including tobacco and alcohol consumption, diet and physical activity.

The ministry is also considering developing a unified Health Super App to bring personal health information, screening services and preventive healthcare reminders into a single platform.

Data protection and research safeguards

With the integration of clinical, household and particularly genetic information, data protection and responsible access will be critical to the initiative’s success.

The ministry is working with relevant stakeholders to develop a comprehensive Health Data Governance Framework covering informed consent, data protection and access to health information.

Under the proposed arrangements, individuals who do not wish their information to be used for research would be able to opt out. Personal identifiers would also be removed before information is used for research purposes.

The ministry is considering establishing a Trusted Research Environment, allowing researchers and innovators to analyse anonymised information within a controlled system without taking raw datasets outside.

“Researchers will never take raw data out. Instead, they will work inside a Trusted Research Environment where they analyse anonymised data and only take out the final findings,” Gurung said.

Access would be governed by data-use agreements and appropriate safeguards. These arrangements remain under development and are not yet fully implemented.

The Four Banks initiative could eventually help healthcare professionals combine medical histories, household conditions, lifestyle information and genetic profiles to improve early disease detection, prevention and treatment decisions.

Bhutan’s existing health information system also offers a potential research advantage. The ePIS captures information from both modern allopathic services and traditional medicine provided through the same health facilities, creating opportunities to compare treatment outcomes and explore collaboration between the two systems.

Infrastructure remains a challenge

However, nationwide expansion will require significant improvements to existing digital infrastructure.

Gurung said a recent assessment by the GovTech Agency found that many health facilities require upgrades to their internal Local Area Networks (LANs), which were originally designed for basic functions such as email rather than advanced digital health services.

“These networks were designed for emails, not digital health interventions,” he said.

The findings highlight that successful implementation will depend not only on integrating health information but also on reliable connectivity, adequate infrastructure, trained personnel and strong data governance.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu