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Health Ministry Reports Shortage of 366 Nurses and 120 GDMOs
Health Ministry Reports Shortage of 366 Nurses and 120 GDMOs
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Health Ministry Reports Shortage of 366 Nurses and 120 GDMOs

Health Ministry Reports Shortage of 366 Nurses and 120 GDMOs

The Ministry of Health has reported a shortage of 366 nurses and 120 general duty medical officers (GDMOs) against the approved staffing requirements for the 13th Five-Year Plan, according to figures presented at the 32nd Meet the Press on October 9.

The Ministry has 1,888 nurses against an approved requirement of 2,254. For GDMOs, the approved requirement is 296, while 176 are currently recorded in the workforce.

The Ministry said Bhutan loses approximately 13 to 16 doctors and 136 to 159 nurses every year through resignation, retirement and other forms of separation. About 25 health assistants also leave the health system annually.

Despite these departures, recruitment of doctors and nurses exceeded the number leaving the health system in 2024 and 2025, according to the Ministry.

In 2025, the Ministry recruited 308 nurses, compared with 136 who left the system. It also recruited 28 doctors, while 16 left.

The Ministry said recruitment is planned based on the Royal Civil Service Commission’s approved staffing requirements under the 13th Plan, the existing number of health workers in each category and the gaps created by staff departures.

The president of the National Medical Services (NMS), Mimi Lhamu Mynak said that  the recruitment and retention of nurses and doctors would continue to be prioritised.

The figures also show a different staffing situation for health assistants. Against an approved requirement of 538, the health system has 590 health assistants, giving the category a surplus of 52.

The staffing figures include health workers on extraordinary leave (EoL) and long-term training (LTT). According to the response, 15 doctors and 58 nurses are currently on EoL, while 46 GDMOs are undergoing LTT.

For specialists, the Ministry records show that 376 approved positions and 237 existing staff, indicating a gap of 139. However, the Ministry separately states that the total number of specialists is 219, excluding dental specialists.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu

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Health Ministry Reports Shortage of 366 Nurses and 120 GDMOs
Health Ministry Reports Shortage of 366 Nurses and 120 GDMOs