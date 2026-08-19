Health Minister Accepts National Assembly Speaker Election Result

Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk has accepted the outcome of the National Assembly election for Speaker, saying he respects the decision of Parliament despite narrowly losing the contest by 23 votes to 24.

The Minister, who was nominated by all 31 Members of Parliament from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on August 17 to contest for the post, said the outcome was naturally disappointing after eight members of his party voted differently.

“While I fully respect the decision of the House today, it is naturally disheartening that eight of our 31 party colleagues chose to vote differently,” he said in a statement addressed to the people of Bhutan on Facebook.

Despite the setback, he said he accepted the result “with dignity and without bitterness”, emphasising that democracy requires respect for the decisions of both the people and constitutional institutions.

The Minister congratulated the Opposition Party and the newly elected Speaker, expressing confidence that the new Speaker would uphold the dignity of Parliament and discharge the responsibilities of the office with fairness, impartiality and dedication.

“The Speaker holds a very important and respected position in our National Assembly, with the responsibility to uphold the dignity of Parliament, ensure fairness and impartiality, and serve all Members and the people of Bhutan,” he wrote.

He also pledged to continue serving the country in his capacity as Health Minister, saying his commitment to the Tsa-Wa-Sum remained unchanged.

“As the Minister of Health, I will continue to discharge my responsibilities with the same integrity, dedication and commitment, putting the interests of the Tsa-Wa-Sum above all else,” he noted.

The Minister thanked both those who supported his candidacy and those who exercised their democratic choice, saying he held no ill will towards anyone.

“Positions may change, elections may come and go, but our duty to the people and our responsibility to the nation must always remain above us,” he reiterated.

Tashi Namgyal