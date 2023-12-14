Hard work and commitment recognized

Tshering Wangchuk, President of the Horticulture Association of Bhutan, receives Asian Leadership International Award 2023

In a ceremony held on December 3rd, 2023, Tshering Wangchuk, President of the Horticulture Association of Bhutan (HAoB), was honored with the prestigious Asian Leadership International Award for 2023 by the Asian Award Organization. The recognition highlights Wangchuk’s exceptional contributions to agriculture, aligning seamlessly with HAoB’s commitment to various projects, including social forestry, urban amenities, science education, women’s empowerment, and the advancement of the horticulture industry in the country.

The event, attended by participants from nine countries, served as a pivotal platform for discussing cutting-edge farming technologies, fostering dialogues on challenges, and exploring initiatives to meet future agricultural demands.

According to HAoB, Wangchuk’s outstanding leadership has been characterized by vision, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His ability to inspire and guide others has not only set a positive tone within the organization but has also resonated with the broader community.

The award acknowledges Wangchuk’s instrumental role in spearheading and implementing innovative programs that have brought about positive change. His forward-thinking approach and strategic vision have paved the way for initiatives addressing contemporary challenges, contributing significantly to the betterment of society.

Wangchuk’s dedication to providing essential support has not gone unnoticed. Whether fostering a supportive work environment or championing initiatives that uplift individuals and communities, his leadership in the field of horticulture has been marked by a genuine commitment to the well-being and development of cooperatives, private firms, youth groups, and rural farming societies.

Significant improvements achieved under his leadership have made a lasting impact. His ability to navigate challenges, implement effective solutions, and drive continuous improvement has not only elevated the organization but has also set a benchmark for others in the industry.

Expressing gratitude, Wangchuk highlighted the award’s significance for Bhutan’s farming communities, stating, “This recognition not only honors our hard work but also inspires us to push the boundaries of excellence.”

Acknowledging the support from colleagues, friends, and family, he emphasized that the award is a shared mission. He pledged continued diligence to bring about positive changes in Bhutan’s horticulture sector.

The ceremony was a remarkable experience for Wangchuk, who appreciated the organizing committee’s efforts. “The award reaffirms his dedication and accomplishments, setting an inspiring example for Bhutan’s horticulture sector on the international stage,” a member from HAoB said.

Pema Tshomo from Thimphu