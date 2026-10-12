Happiness Cannot Exist Without Mental Well-being

Bhutan has long told the world that development must be about more than economic growth. Gross National Happiness (GNH) places human well-being at the heart of progress. But this philosophy faces a fundamental test: can we claim to pursue happiness while people suffer silently, afraid to speak about their mental health?

Behind the appearance of normal life, people may be struggling with anxiety, depression, loneliness, addiction or emotional distress. Young people face pressures they may not know how to express. Families carry burdens they feel unable to share. Too often, fear of judgement prevents people from seeking help.

Mental health is not a peripheral healthcare issue. It affects how people learn, work, build relationships and participate in society. It shapes the well-being of families and the strength of communities. A country cannot measure progress only through economic indicators, infrastructure or educational achievement while overlooking the emotional and psychological well-being of its people.

If GNH is to mean anything in the lives of ordinary Bhutanese, mental health must become a national priority.

Bhutan’s Buddhist heritage teaches compassion, mindfulness and an understanding of suffering. These values must be reflected in how we treat people experiencing emotional distress. Compassion means listening without judgement, offering support without stigma and recognising that asking for help is not weakness. Spiritual guidance can provide comfort, but professional care is equally essential when people need assessment and treatment.

This makes the work of The PEMA and its Fourth Annual Symposium particularly important. Held from October 8 to 10, 2026, the symposium focuses on inclusive mental well-being and transforming vulnerability into hope, healing and human connection. Its emphasis is timely: vulnerability should not be a source of shame, but a human reality that families, institutions and communities must learn to recognise and respond to.

We owe Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, our sincere gratitude for instituting The PEMA. This brought national attention and institutional focus to an issue too often hidden behind closed doors. It reflects a compassionate understanding that protecting the well-being of Bhutanese people must include those who are struggling emotionally and psychologically.

But gratitude must be followed by action. The PEMA cannot carry this responsibility alone. Mental health awareness must reach schools, workplaces, homes and remote communities. Parents and teachers need support to recognise distress early. Counselling and professional services must be accessible. Public discussion must challenge stigma, and those recovering from mental health conditions must be treated with dignity rather than suspicion.

The responsibility belongs to all of us. We must learn to listen, to ask difficult questions with kindness and to recognise when someone needs help. Most importantly, we must build a society in which people do not have to suffer in silence before they are taken seriously.

Ultimately, Bhutan’s development philosophy asks us to look beyond what a nation produces and consider how its people live. Are they safe? Are they supported? Can they seek help without fear? Can they lead meaningful lives even when confronted by hardship?

These questions go to the heart of GNH.

Her Majesty has helped Bhutan take an important step through The PEMA. The challenge now is to turn that initiative into a lasting national culture of care—one in which mental well-being is protected, vulnerability is met with compassion and no one is made to feel alone in their suffering.

Happiness cannot be commanded, measured into existence or proclaimed into being. It must be nurtured—and that means caring for the minds and hearts of our people as seriously as we care for their physical health and material well-being.