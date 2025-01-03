HAB designs Media-Private sector Strategy

The private sector, recognized as the country’s economic engine of growth, faces critical challenges, including limited market opportunities, regulatory hurdles, and competition from state enterprises. Therefore, led by the Handicraft Association of Bhutan (HAB) have drafted a Private Sector-Media Collaboration Strategy to foster robust synergies between Bhutan’s media and private sector.

During the consultation, this strategy, according to the focal persons from the HAB said it is designed to address mutual challenges of both media and private sectors while harness shared opportunities, and catalyze Bhutan’s socio- economic development.

Simultaneously, the media sector also struggles with sustainability issues, financial constraints, and restricted access to innovative revenue models. This interdependent relationship presents a unique opportunity for collaboration.

The strategies outline a comprehensive roadmap to overcome these challenges and capitalize on shared strengths, focusing on four strategic areas. These areas are designed to foster a robust and mutually beneficial relationship between the media and private sectors, ensuring their collective contribution to socio-economic development.

The first area of collaboration is capacity development. This aims to empower media professionals and private sector stakeholders with relevant skills and knowledge to work together. It will be also collaborated in knowledge sharing forums, which will provide platforms for dialogue, learning, and collaboration through national and international platforms.

Story and Content Development is another area of collaboration which aims to create an impactful narrative to highlight the contributions and potential of the private sector through innovative storytelling techniques of media; and sustainable mutual development, which will establishes a long-term mechanisms for supporting both sectors.

Under the strategy outlines, media professionals, particularly journalists, will receive specialized training in business and economic reporting to effectively highlight private sector developments. Simultaneously, private sector stakeholders will be trained on how to engage with media to amplify their contributions to Bhutan’s economic growth.

In addition, the strategy will encourage private sector investment in the media industry. Initiatives such as investment forums, corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, crowd funding, and sponsorships for creative media products will be explored to ensure financial sustainability and innovation within the media sector.

The Secretary General of Bhutan Chamber of Commerce Industry (BCCI), Chandra B. Chhetri said that this strategy is a testament to the power of collaboration. “By aligning the goals of the media and private sectors, we can not only address existing challenges but also pave the way for a resilient and inclusive economy,” he added.

He also said that media stakeholders has also shared the sentiment, emphasizing the critical role of media in fostering accountability, transparency, and public trust while supporting private sector visibility and growth.

The draft strategy is now open for feedback and consultation. Stakeholders, media professionals, private sector leaders, and the public are invited to contribute their insights to refine this framework. The official from the Handicraft Association of Bhutan said that the feedback from stakeholders will ensure a holistic approach to implementation.

The strategy was developed collaboratively by Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI), Media Owners Association of Bhutan (MOAB), Journalist Association of Bhutan (JAB), Bhutan Media Foundation (BMF), and Bhutan Centre for Media and Democracy (BCMD), with support from the Voice for Green Change Partnership (V4GCP). The Project was funded by the European Union and coordinated by the Handicrafts Association of Bhutan.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu