Haa Valley Shines on Global Stage: BBC Travel Rates It 14th Among Top 25 Destinations for 2025

Haa Valley, an ethereal jewel nestled in Bhutan’s pristine landscapes, has garnered international acclaim as BBC Travel names it 14th from the Top 25 Destinations for 2025. This recognition cements Bhutan’s growing reputation as a paragon of high-value, sustainable tourism while spotlighting Haa’s raw and unspoiled beauty.

BBC Travel has lauded Haa’s rich offerings, including its seamless blend of heritage and nature trails. Among the highlights is the Trans Bhutan Trail, a monumental restoration spanning 400 km, where travelers can retrace the footsteps of ancient Bhutanese pilgrims. The newly unveiled Haa Panorama Trail, a revival of an age-old path, offers an 11 km trek through verdant forests, quaint hamlets, and breathtaking vistas. It has also mentioned the Joy Bay Tsho Trek which winds through bamboo groves, alpine meadows, and dense canopy forests, linking the enchanting villages of Mochu and Youkha.

Haa Dzongdag Melam Zangpo expressed his elation over this global recognition, declaring, “It’s a moment of national pride. This milestone heralds a transformative era for Haa, ushering in economic prosperity fueled by sustainable tourism.”

Meanwhile, Chairman and Founder of the Guides Association of Bhutan (GAB), Garab Dorji said the recognition is not merely a triumph for Haa, but a resounding victory for the entire nation. “It stands as a shining testament to the boundless potential that lies within us when we dedicate ourselves to excellence and create offerings of true value. It is a reminder that the world is watching, and when we rise to the occasion, recognition will follow. Haa is a hotspot for ecotourism.”

“Let us not forget that Haa, was the last district to open its doors to tourism. Today, that same district has risen like a phoenix, capturing the global stage and shining as an example of how perseverance, innovation, and commitment can transform even the most remote corners into celebrated destinations,” he said, adding such moments are more than an accolade. “It is a rallying cry for all of Bhutan. It proves that with vision, hard work, and the unwavering belief in the value of what we offer to the world, we can transcend boundaries and leave an indelible mark. The recognition of Haa illuminates a path for other regions to follow, as we collectively strive to showcase the treasures that make Bhutan unique. Haa’s story is not just its own; it is Bhutan’s story—a tale of rising against odds, embracing our identity, and presenting it to the world with pride and authenticity.”

The recognition comes at a time when the dzongkhag has started several initiatives to attract tourists. The district has set an ambitious target: to attract 5,000 tourists annually by 2025. This follows an astounding surge in visitors, from a modest 939 in 2023 to over 8,200 in 2024.

To amplify Haa’s allure, the Dzongkhag administration has launched a series of dynamic strategies. According to Tashi Chozom, the Dzongkhag Economic Development and Marketing Officer (EDMO), a recently launched web portal has become a cornerstone in promoting Haa’s treasures. “The portal allows us to share an extensive array of information, boosting the district’s visibility while encouraging others to discover Haa’s unique cultural and natural offerings,” she said.

The dzongkhag administration has planned several strategies to further increase the number of tourists in Other initiatives include various ongoing and upcoming projects aimed at enhancing the tourism experience. The EDMO shared that various training programs have been organized, including web portal handling, hospitality training, multimedia marketing training, and souvenir development.

“Additionally, with the formation of a tourism development committee with various stakeholders and the launch of promotional materials such as books along with ABTO and tourism service providers of Haa and the development of tourist information such as brochures and flyers, it has been expected to boost the tourism in the Haa,” the EDMO said.

Haa’s cultural vibrancy shines through initiatives like the Rongtse Nye Festival at Sangbaykha Dungkhag, the upcoming Haa Spring Festival (April 7–9), and enhanced signage at iconic spots like Chelela Pass. Infrastructure projects, including upgraded trekking routes, eco-friendly accommodations, and signage improvements, are also underway to meet the demands of discerning travelers.

Eco-conscious development stands at the forefront, with plans for eco-lodges in Sangbaykha Dungkhag and the Yanthang Eco-Park, reflecting the district’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. The district is also exploring the potential of high-end fly fishing spots, adding to its repertoire of unique experiences.

However, the EDMO shared that despite these positive developments, there are still several challenges that hinder the viability of tourism. “Since Haa opened to tourism only in 2002, it takes a long time to establish a destination,” she said, adding that the dzongkhag’s infrastructure, including hotels and transportation, is still in the developing process and may not meet the demands of high-end tourists. “However, with the widening of the secondary national highway from Chuzom to Haa being completed, it is expected to significantly improve connectivity and facilitate easier access to the district.”

On the other hand, to overcome the challenges, the Dzongkhag is focusing on branding Haa as a unique, sustainable destination. “Engaging in marketing collaboration with various stakeholders, including tour operators and guides, along with investing in infrastructure and hospitality training, are part of the long-term strategy to elevate the tourism experience,” said EDMO.

The Dzongkhag is also considering several infrastructure improvements and developments to accommodate the growing number of tourists for the coming years. The EDMO said that new infrastructure development projects are underway, including the improvement of popular trekking routes like the Nubtshonapatra trek, the construction of camps and footpaths and better signage. The Dzongkhag is also considering the construction of more eco-friendly accommodations, such as the proposed eco-lodges in Sangbaykha Dungkhag and Yanthang eco-park.

Haa’s inclusion in the BBC Travel list marks a pivotal moment. Compiled with insights from leading sustainable travel authorities, including the United Nations World Tourism Organization, this accolade highlights Haa’s exceptional commitment to preservation and thoughtful development.

Time Travel, has celebrated Haa’s locally run homestays and accommodations like the community-driven Katsho Eco Camp and luxury Sangwa Camp, offering glimpses into centuries-old traditions. Unique cultural experiences, such as Bon rituals and breakfast amidst the untouched wilderness of Bhutan’s lone strict nature reserve—home to elusive species like the red panda and snow leopard—further set Haa apart.

As Time Travel aptly describes, “Haa is emerging from the shadows, harmonizing preservation with mindful progress in its quest to welcome the world.”

The rejuvenation of ancient trails, such as the Haa Panorama Hiking Trail, underscores this delicate balance.

Haa Valley’s journey from an underexplored treasure to a global destination is a testament to Bhutan’s unwavering dedication to sustainable tourism. As the district steps into the global spotlight, it beckons the world to immerse itself in its untamed beauty, enduring culture, and the promise of unforgettable adventures.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu