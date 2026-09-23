Haa to Inspect All Ongoing Private Building Construction in Four Gewogs

Compliance inspections of all ongoing private building construction projects in Bji, Katsho, Eusu and Samar gewogs is being conducted to ensure adherence to the Bhutan Building Regulation (BBR) 2023.

According to the Haa Dzongkhag Administration, the inspection will cover all ongoing private construction sites in the four gewogs without exception. The exercise began in Bji Gewog on September 14 and will proceed sequentially to Katsho, Eusu and Samar.

While the exact dates and routes for visits to individual chiwogs will be communicated in advance through the respective gewog administrations and tshogpas, the inspection will be carried out by the Dzongkhag Administration in its capacity as the competent authority under the Local Government Act of Bhutan 2009 and the BBR 2023.

Traditional and modern structures included

The inspection will cover traditional and rural houses approved at the gewog level, including load-bearing, hybrid and traditional structures exempted from technical drawings under Section 51 of the BBR 2023. It will also include reinforced cement concrete buildings and other structures approved and permitted by the Dzongkhag Administration.

The administration said the inspection would verify whether construction works are being carried out in accordance with approved permits, drawings and applicable planning and development standards.

Among the main areas of verification will be the possession of valid planning and building permits before construction begins. Inspectors will also check whether buildings conform to approved plans, drawings and permit conditions.

Other requirements include compliance with setback, building height, floor area ratio and other planning and development controls under Chapter 2 of the regulation.

Construction safety will also form part of the inspection. This includes site barricading, the use of safety equipment and adherence to safety requirements under Sections 112 to 114 of the BBR 2023.

The administration will further verify whether certified builders, plumbers and electricians have been engaged wherever required. Compliance with mandatory notification stages and completion of pre-construction surveys will also be checked.

All building owners and project proponents have been instructed to keep relevant documents available at their construction sites for inspection, including copies of the planning permit and building permit, where applicable, as well as the latest lag thram or land ownership certificate.

Owners must also keep approved architectural, structural, electrical and plumbing or sanitation drawings at the site, where applicable, and produce certification of designers or qualified persons. Where relevant, certification of the builder, plumber and electrician must also be made available.

A pre-construction survey report must be kept at the site where such a survey is applicable. The administration has directed all owners and proponents to remain present at the construction site on the day of inspection or arrange for a responsible representative to attend on their behalf.

Penalties for violations

The Dzongkhag Administration cautioned that constructions found to be in violation of the BBR 2023 may attract penalties in addition to other actions permitted under the regulation and laws in force.

Construction carried out without a building permit but found to conform to the standards under the regulation will attract a penalty of Nu 200,000, along with regularization of the construction through obtaining the required permit.

Construction without a building permit that does not conform to the prescribed standards will attract a penalty of Nu 100,000, in addition to removal of the structure. For construction that deviates from an approved building permit but remains within the prescribed standards, the penalty is Nu 50,000, along with regularization of the deviation.

Where a deviation from an approved permit does not conform to the standards, the penalty is Nu 30,000, together with removal of the unauthorized deviation. Unauthorized use of a basement, other than its approved use, may attract a penalty of up to Nu 200,000 and an order to revert it to the approved use.

Failure to notify the competent authority at mandatory notification stages may result in a penalty of up to Nu 20,000. Plumbing or electrical works conducted by a non-certified or unsupervised person may also attract a penalty of up to Nu 20,000.

It further lists a penalty of up to Nu 50,000 for occupying a building without an occupancy certificate or in breach of its conditions. Failure to comply with a maintenance or rectification order may also attract a penalty of up to Nu 50,000.

The Dzongkhag Administration said the inspection was intended to support the successful and timely verification of compliance with building regulations and ensure that private construction in the four gewogs follows approved permits, safety requirements and applicable development standards.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu