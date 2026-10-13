Haa to Host Bhutan’s First Flow-Through Decoupled Aquaponic Prototype

NRDCR&LF and ICIMOD initiative to test integrated fish and vegetable production for efficient resource use

Bhutan is set to establish what is envisaged to be the country’s first Flow-Through Decoupled Aquaponic Prototype, combining rainbow trout production with soilless crop cultivation at the National Research and Development Centre for Riverine and Lake Fisheries (NRDCR&LF) in Haa.

The initiative is being implemented by the NRDCR&LF under the Department of Livestock (DoL), in collaboration with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

The prototype will explore an integrated approach to fish and vegetable production in which water and nutrients generated from fish farming are reused for crop production.

Unlike a conventional aquaponic system, the proposed setup will operate as a decoupled system, meaning the fish-culture and plant-production components will function as separate but interconnected units. This will allow the conditions required for fish and crops to be managed independently while still enabling resources from the fish production unit to be used by the plants.

Under the system, rainbow trout will be raised in the fish-production unit. Water from the trout culture system will contain nutrients generated through fish metabolism and feed-derived waste. This water will be treated and then utilised as a nutrient source for growing crops without soil.

The approach is intended to improve the efficiency with which water and nutrients are used while allowing fish and crop production to be managed according to their respective requirements.

The facility will initially serve as a research, demonstration and learning platform, rather than simply as a production unit. Researchers will use the prototype to assess whether the technology can be technically and economically viable under Bhutanese conditions.

Among the key areas to be studied will be fish growth and survival, crop productivity, water quality, nutrient dynamics and overall water and nutrient utilisation.

The research will also examine the operational requirements of the system, including how the different components perform when operated independently but remain connected through the movement and reuse of water and nutrients.

Such information will be important in determining whether the technology can be adapted beyond the research facility and applied under local farming conditions.

The prototype is expected to generate locally relevant technical knowledge that can support the development of practical management approaches and operational guidelines for aquaponic production in Bhutan.

Regular monitoring and evaluation will form a central part of the initiative. Fish performance, crop yield, water use, nutrient utilisation and other system parameters will be assessed to understand both the biological and technical performance of the model.

The economic viability of the system will also be considered as part of the research. This will help determine the feasibility of adopting the technology at a wider scale and identify the operational requirements that potential users would need to consider.

Aquaponics integrates fish and plant production by making use of resources generated within the production process. In the proposed decoupled model, however, the fish and plant components can be managed according to their different water-quality and nutrient requirements.

This separation is expected to provide greater flexibility in managing the two production units while retaining the resource-use benefits of an integrated system.

Following successful research validation and demonstration, the proven model and appropriate management practices could be adapted and replicated at the field level.

The initiative is particularly expected to explore opportunities among interested farmers, institutions and other potential users who may be able to apply the technology to diversify their production systems.

For Bhutan, the prototype could provide an opportunity to assess an alternative approach to producing fish and vegetables within a more integrated production framework. By reusing water and nutrients between production components, the system is intended to demonstrate how resources can be used more efficiently.

The project also reflects efforts to generate technologies and production models suited to Bhutanese conditions rather than relying solely on systems developed elsewhere. If the research demonstrates technical performance and economic feasibility, the experience from Haa could provide a foundation for further development and replication of aquaponic systems in other parts of the country.

The longer-term objective is to demonstrate the potential of integrated fish and vegetable production as an innovative approach to resource-efficient production, agricultural diversification and sustainable aquaculture-based livelihoods in Bhutan.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu