Haa Lifts Moratorium on Construction Activities

The Haa Dzongkhag Administration has officially lifted the moratorium on construction activities within the Haa Throm boundary with immediate effect, following the completion of a comprehensive review and revision of the Haa Local Area Plan (LAP) and the Haa Development Control Regulations (HDCR).

The Dzongkhag Administration announced that the temporary suspension on construction, which had been in place since May 22, 2026, has been revoked, allowing residents, landowners and developers to once again undertake construction-related activities in accordance with the revised planning framework.

The decision marks the end of a period during which new construction approvals were halted to enable authorities to update Haa’s urban development plans and regulatory guidelines. The revised Local Area Plan and Development Control Regulations are expected to guide future growth of the district’s urban centre while ensuring orderly, sustainable and culturally appropriate development.

With the moratorium now lifted, the Dzongkhag Engineering Sector will immediately resume accepting and processing proposals, architectural drawings and applications for a range of construction-related activities.

These include applications for new building construction, major renovations or structural alterations to existing buildings, building extensions, and land subdivisions or plot reconfigurations.

Dzongkhag officials said that all applications submitted from now onward will be reviewed and approved based on the revised provisions contained in the updated HDCR and LAP.

The revised planning framework is expected to provide greater clarity for property owners and developers while ensuring that future construction aligns with the long-term vision for Haa’s urban development.

Although the lifting of the moratorium does not elaborate on the specific changes incorporated into the revised regulations, such reviews typically address issues related to zoning, land use, building heights, setbacks, infrastructure planning, environmental protection, heritage conservation and public amenities. The updated framework is also expected to improve the efficiency of development approvals while maintaining the unique architectural and cultural character of Haa.

The moratorium had temporarily delayed a number of private construction projects, renovations and land development proposals. During the review period, the Dzongkhag Administration had suspended the processing of applications to prevent approvals under outdated planning regulations while the revised development framework was being prepared.

The lifting of the restriction is likely to provide relief to homeowners, businesses, contractors and investors who had been awaiting approval to begin construction or expand existing properties. Construction activity also supports local employment through demand for skilled and unskilled labour, building materials and related services.

Urban planning has become an increasingly important priority across Bhutan as towns experience gradual population growth and increasing pressure on land, infrastructure and public services. Local Area Plans and Development Control Regulations serve as the primary planning instruments that guide how urban areas expand while ensuring balanced land use, public safety and environmental sustainability.

In Haa, the revised planning framework is expected to support carefully managed urban growth while preserving the district’s distinct cultural identity and scenic landscape. Authorities have consistently emphasized the need to balance modernization with Bhutan’s traditional architectural standards and environmental conservation objectives.

The Dzongkhag Administration expressed appreciation to the public for their patience and cooperation during the period in which construction activities were restricted. It also called on all stakeholders—including property owners, builders, engineers and developers—to continue supporting efforts to build a well-planned, sustainable and culturally vibrant urban centre.

It added that collaborative implementation of the revised regulations would be essential in ensuring that future development contributes to improved urban infrastructure, efficient land management and enhanced quality of life for residents.

For applicants requiring further clarification, the Dzongkhag Municipal Engineering Section office will provide guidance on the revised regulations, application procedures and technical requirements for development proposals.

Meanwhile, residents claim that the resumption of construction approvals signals a new phase in Haa’s urban development, with authorities seeking to facilitate economic activity while ensuring that future growth remains consistent with the district’s long-term planning objectives. By implementing the updated Local Area Plan and Development Control Regulations, the Dzongkhag aims to strengthen urban governance, promote sustainable development and preserve the character of one of Bhutan’s most culturally significant districts.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu