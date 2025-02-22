Gyalsung – A King’s Vision, A Nation’s Future

On December 17, 2019, during the National Day celebrations, His Majesty The King unveiled a transformative vision for the future of Bhutanese youth—a call to action, a promise of empowerment, and a bold step toward national resilience. With unwavering determination, His Majesty announced the launch of Gyalsung – National Service, a program destined to shape generations of young Bhutanese into strong, capable, and disciplined citizens, ready to serve their country with knowledge, skill, and integrity.

His Majesty’s vision for Gyalsung is rooted in a deep understanding of the pivotal role youth will play in Bhutan’s future. The challenges of a rapidly evolving world demand a generation not only well-educated but also resilient, self-reliant, and armed with the skills to build the nation.

Gyalsung is not just a program—it is a national movement, an institution that will prepare every Bhutanese youth for success, service, and leadership.

Under this noble initiative, every Bhutanese turning 18 will undergo a one-year integrated training program, designed to equip them with the tools to contribute meaningfully to Bhutan’s development. For those in school, this training will commence upon completion of Grade 12, ensuring that every young Bhutanese, regardless of background or ambition, is given an equal opportunity to prepare for the future.

The Gyalsung year is meticulously structured, ensuring a balance of discipline, technical skills, and nation-building values:

Three months of Basic Military Training – Every Gyalsung participant will undergo rigorous military training, instilling in them the core values of discipline, teamwork, leadership, and resilience. The training will challenge both body and mind, cultivating a spirit of endurance and unity that will stay with them for life.

Nine months of Specialized Training – Beyond military readiness, Gyalsung offers an unparalleled opportunity to acquire practical and high-value skills. Participants will receive training in home construction technologies, computing, entrepreneurship, and agriculture, ensuring that they emerge not just prepared for the workforce but capable of building and leading Bhutan’s economic future.

Through this holistic approach, Gyalsung will cultivate a generation of self-sufficient, capable, and visionary citizens—individuals who will not only excel in their careers but will also serve as the backbone of Bhutan’s prosperity.

As His Majesty announced this historic initiative, his words resonated with a vision of greatness and responsibility:

“One of the most important national objectives is to empower every single child in Bhutan for success.”

The aspirations for Bhutan’s youth are not just about survival in a competitive world, but about excelling. His Majesty’s words carried a profound truth—the future of Bhutan will be shaped by the strength, integrity, and capability of its young people.

“Bhutan’s future will be mirrored by the strength and capabilities of our youth. For our children to excel, they must adhere to the highest standards and have capability, integrity, discipline, 21st-century education, unity, and solidarity.”

These words form the very foundation of Gyalsung—a program designed to ignite the potential of every Bhutanese youth and to instill in them the values, skills, and confidence to lead the nation into a brighter future.

Gyalsung is not just about training—it is about nation-building, about forging an identity, and about instilling a deep sense of belonging and purpose in every Bhutanese youth. It is about ensuring that no young Bhutanese is left behind—that every individual, regardless of their background, is given the opportunity to grow, to thrive, and to contribute to Bhutan’s progress. The first batch of Gyalsung Cadets completed their training on December 3, 2024. The Passing Out Parades (POP) were held at the four Gyalsung Academies in Khotokha, Pemathang, Jamtsholing, and Gyalpozhing.

With Gyalsung, His Majesty has laid the foundation for a stronger, more self-reliant Bhutan—one where its youth stand not as bystanders but as leaders, visionaries, and guardians of the nation’s destiny.

This is the King’s vision. This is the nation’s calling. This is Gyalsung.

Preamble to the Gyalsuung Act 2022

Recognizing the profound need to preserve and promote Bhutan’s national identity, unity, and harmony as the bedrock of our country’s security, sovereignty, and the well-being of our people;

Underscoring the paramount importance of fostering lifelong camaraderie among Bhutanese youth, cultivating a shared national identity, and instilling a deep sense of belonging and duty;

Driven by the aspiration to actualize the immense potential of every Bhutanese youth, guiding them toward meaningful service to Tsawa-Sum;

Conscious of the urgency to equip our youth with the knowledge, skills, and competencies that will empower them to excel in life and contribute as pillars of nation-building;

Upholding our sacred responsibility to instill in the hearts of our youth the fundamental Bhutanese values of tha damtshig and ley jumdrey, alongside the virtues of integrity, discipline, excellence, accountability, and unwavering loyalty to the Tsawa-Sum;

Reaffirming the Fundamental Duty of every Bhutanese citizen to preserve, protect, and defend Bhutan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and unity, and to answer the call of National Service whenever summoned by Parliament; as enshrined in Article 8.1 of the Constitution.

The Parliament of Bhutan hereby adopts the Gyalsung Act of the Kingdom of Bhutan on the 18th Day of the 9th Month of the Water Male Tiger Year of the Bhutanese Calendar corresponding to 11th Day of November 2022.

Ugyen Tenzin From Thimphu