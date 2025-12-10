GST Revolution: Finance Ministry Vows Fair Taxation and Economic Breakthrough

As Bhutan gears up to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from January this year, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has assured citizens and businesses that their concerns have been carefully considered. Finance Minister Lekey Dorji emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and a fair, transparent taxation system that will strengthen the economy and promote equitable growth in the long run.

In a recent statement, the Minister acknowledged the apprehensions voiced by business owners, particularly small enterprises. “We recognize that many are worried about the possibility of increased service costs once GST is introduced,” he said. “These concerns are valid. Our priority is to ensure that businesses and consumers alike understand how GST works and how it will impact them.”

Under the new system, nearly all services—except health and education—will now be subject to a 5% tax. For small businesses hovering just above the Nu 5 million annual turnover threshold, this presents a unique challenge. These businesses must register for GST and charge the tax to their clients, which some fear could make their services less competitive compared to unregistered enterprises with slightly lower turnovers.

Addressing these concerns, Lyonpo Lekey highlighted international and regional experience showing that GST does not inherently trigger inflation. “Price changes are influenced by multiple factors, including supply and demand, production costs, and market dynamics,” he explained. “GST is a consumption tax designed to remain neutral in terms of inflationary pressures, especially because of the input tax credit mechanism.”

The input tax credit (ITC) system allows registered businesses to deduct the GST they have paid on inputs from the GST collected on sales, significantly reducing their effective tax burden. By preventing cascading taxes—taxes on taxes—this mechanism protects both businesses and consumers from unnecessary price increases.

To balance fairness and support smaller enterprises, the government has set a mandatory registration threshold at Nu 5 million in annual turnover. Businesses with turnover below this can remain unregistered or opt for voluntary registration once their turnover exceeds Nu 2.5 million. Lyonpo Lekey explained that the threshold is designed to gradually formalize businesses while keeping compliance manageable.

Concerns about competitiveness for businesses just above the threshold were also addressed. While registered businesses must charge GST, unregistered businesses cannot recover input tax credits, which means they bear the full GST cost on their inputs. “Registered businesses may charge GST, but they recover the tax paid on inputs, which helps level the playing field,” the Minister said. “This system ensures fairness, so no group has a clear-cut advantage over the other.”

GST is a cornerstone of Bhutan’s broader fiscal reform efforts. According to the Minister the tax aims to strengthen the tax system, improve transparency, broaden the tax base, and eliminate hidden or cascading taxes that distort markets and make it difficult for honest businesses to compete. Over time, GST is expected to create a more efficient, sustainable, and resilient economic environment.

The Minister also emphasized that the government is actively engaging with stakeholders to ensure a smooth rollout. “Our goal is to build a fair, transparent, and efficient tax system that supports economic growth and benefits all Bhutanese,” he said. “With proper understanding and cooperation, GST will become a vital pillar of Bhutan’s economic future, fostering a level playing field for businesses of all sizes and contributing to long-term prosperity.”

As Bhutan prepares to embrace this landmark fiscal reform, the Ministry of Finance is signaling that fair taxation, transparency, and robust support for businesses—both large and small—will guide the transition. The successful rollout of GST is not merely a fiscal milestone; it represents a decisive step toward a stronger, more resilient economy, laying the foundation for a system built on equity, efficiency, and integrity.

However, the path to implementation is not without challenges. One of the primary hurdles is ensuring widespread understanding and compliance among small and medium-sized enterprises, many of which may lack the resources or expertise to adapt quickly to the new system. Misunderstandings about GST rules, registration procedures, and the input tax credit mechanism could lead to errors, delays, or inadvertent non-compliance.

Another challenge lies in maintaining competitive balance, particularly for businesses hovering around the registration threshold. Companies just above the Nu 5 million turnover limit will now be required to charge GST, which could make their services appear more expensive than unregistered competitors. Although input tax credits help mitigate this, some businesses may still struggle with cash flow adjustments during the initial phase.

The government also faces the task of ensuring digital readiness and infrastructure, as the GST system relies heavily on efficient electronic reporting and transaction systems. Inadequate digital literacy, connectivity issues in rural areas, or system glitches could hamper smooth operations and frustrate both businesses and consumers.

Additionally, there is the broader concern of public perception and trust. Price adjustments in the short term, whether real or perceived, may generate apprehension among consumers. Clear communication, education campaigns, and stakeholder engagement will be essential to address fears and demonstrate that GST is a fair and neutral consumption tax rather than an additional financial burden.

Despite these challenges, the government remains committed to a gradual, transparent, and well-supported transition. By combining education, digital infrastructure, and fiscal safeguards, Bhutan aims to ensure that GST does more than broaden the tax base—it becomes a catalyst for economic resilience, a level playing field for businesses, and a sustainable, equitable system that benefits every Bhutanese citizen.

Sherab Dorji

FromThimphu