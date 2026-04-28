GST Implementation Advances Steadily Amid Initial Hurdles

Three months after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), authorities say that Bhutan’s transition to the new tax regime is showing steady progress, with reports of encouraging compliance levels even as businesses continue to navigate early-stage challenges.

According to the Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC), Ministry of Finance (MoF), both the goods and services sectors are gradually adapting to the system. Return filing compliance has remained strong for a newly implemented tax framework, reaching 87 percent in January and 84 percent in February 2026.

Officials say these figures indicate a positive initial response from taxpayers, reflecting both awareness efforts and a willingness among businesses to comply. “The rollout has been stable, with systems functioning reliably and businesses making genuine efforts to adjust,” an official said, noting that institutional capacity within the DRC is also strengthening alongside implementation.

However, the transition has not been without difficulties. Early challenges have been particularly evident among small and medium enterprises and within the service sector. Common issues include filing errors, difficulties in classifying goods and services, and gaps in documentation.

Authorities emphasize that such challenges are typical during the initial phase of GST implementation. The DRC has responded by intensifying taxpayer education, providing hands-on support, and making continuous refinements to the system based on user feedback.

A key feature of the rollout has been the use of the Bhutan Integrated Taxation System (BITS), which has enabled online registration, filing, and monitoring. While the system has generally functioned smoothly, officials acknowledge that digital adoption remains a learning curve for some businesses, particularly smaller enterprises with limited technical capacity.

On pricing, the government clarified that GST was not expected to immediately reduce the cost of goods and services across the board. While earlier projections suggested that prices could stabilize within three months, officials now stress that pricing dynamics are influenced by a range of external factors, including global market conditions, supply chain disruptions, and import costs.

“GST improves price transparency and removes cascading taxes, but its impact on prices is gradual,” an official explained. “Over time, it can contribute to more competitive pricing, but it is not the sole determinant of market prices.”

The transition from pre-GST to GST-compliant inventory is also progressing as expected. Businesses are gradually clearing old stock while adjusting pricing structures to align with the new tax regime. Officials describe this as a normal phase, noting that full alignment will take time as legacy inventory is phased out.

On record-keeping practices, the DRC has pushed back against perceptions that Bhutanese businesses lacked proper systems prior to GST. Many businesses already maintained adequate records, officials said, but the new tax regime introduces a more standardized and robust compliance environment.

GST requires detailed invoicing, proper documentation, and audit trails to claim input tax credits. This, in turn, is encouraging better record-keeping and greater financial discipline. The shift toward digital processes is further enhancing accuracy, transparency, and efficiency in tax administration.

Despite widespread public discussion and scrutiny, the DRC reported that no formal complaints have been lodged since the rollout. Instead, enforcement efforts have largely focused on facilitation rather than penalties, with authorities prioritizing guidance, outreach, and compliance support during the transition period.

“We are taking a supportive approach in the early phase,” an official said. “The focus is on helping businesses understand the system rather than penalizing them.”

To ease the transition, several measures have been implemented. These include continuous engagement with taxpayers, targeted awareness campaigns, system upgrades, and direct communication with businesses to clarify compliance requirements. Officials stress that patience and cooperation from all stakeholders remain critical as the system matures.

One of the most notable trends since the rollout has been the increase in GST registration. The number of registered businesses rose from 2,868 in January to 3,623 by April, an increase of 26 percent in less than four months. Authorities interpret this growth as a sign of rising awareness, acceptance, and confidence in the new tax framework.

Looking ahead, the focus will shift from expanding registration to improving the quality of compliance. This includes reducing filing errors, strengthening audit mechanisms, and ensuring more consistent adherence to GST rules across sectors.

At the same time, enforcement is expected to gradually tighten as the system stabilizes. Officials indicate that while the current phase emphasizes facilitation, stricter compliance measures may be introduced to ensure long-term effectiveness.

Digital transformation will remain central to this effort. Expanding the use of BITS and enhancing its functionality are seen as key to improving efficiency, reducing administrative burdens, and minimizing errors.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu