Greener Way To Launch Bhutan Waste Banks

Residents can claim money in exchange for their segregated wastes at the drop-offs

Greener Way has unveiled its Bhutan Waste Bank (BWB) project, aimed at fostering a behavioral change among residents of the capital to address the plastic waste crisis.

These centres will offer cash incentives to individuals who bring segregated waste, encouraging proper disposal practices.

Despite various waste reduction strategies implemented by relevant agencies, issues such as non-segregation and irresponsible dumping persist, hindering waste management efforts.

“BWB is a project where people need not have to deposit money, but trash. They can cash their trash,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greener Way, Karma Yonten said.

The introduction of cash incentives is expected to motivate residents to segregate waste at the source. Greener way will pay Nu 25 for a kilogram (Kg) of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) plastics, and Nu 20 for Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and other plastics. People can claim their incentives as and when they prefer. A BWB App will be developed where people can maintain their accounts too.

Currently, Bhutan generates 172.16 metric tonnes of solid waste daily, with Thimphu alone contributing 40.3 tonnes. To ensure effectiveness, the new drop-off centres will be closely monitored.

Greener Way’s BWB project focuses on reducing, reusing, and recycling plastic waste. It also plans to upscale and relocate existing eco-pole plants and establish PET washing and shredding facilities. The CEO of Greener Way stated that alongside these projects, their aim is to create financial value for recyclable waste. Waste disposed of at the drop-off centres will be rewarded with cash based on the category of waste. Additionally, plastic flakes will be exported to India as raw materials.

The BWB project aspires to help Bhutan achieve a zero-waste status by 2030 and further reinforce its carbon-neutral goals. The initiative will provide engagement opportunities for individuals, associations, and entrepreneurs across Thimphu. These roles include waste segregators, depositors, employees, BWB champions, and agents.

By incentivizing proper waste management and establishing new recycling facilities, Greener Way’s project is set to play a pivotal role in combating Bhutan’s plastic waste problem and promoting a sustainable future. Greener Way aspires to be the catalyst in Thimphu’s transition from the highest contributor of waste to a zero-plastic city.

In the offshoot of the project, a stakeholder’s meeting was convened this week to garner support and facilitate new ideas for the project’s success. Stakeholders from the Royal Body Guards (RBG) barracks, Bhutan Association of Women Entrepreneurs (BAOWE), Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT), Association for Recycling, Innovation and Environmental Services (ARIES), Bhutan Ecological Society (BES), and Project Dantak provided various insights and comments on strengthening the project.

The USD 1.5 million project is funded by the World Bank and the program duration is for 8 months.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu