Green Tax Refund Ruled Out, Dealers Cry “Triple Taxation”
Green Tax Refund Ruled Out, Dealers Cry “Triple Taxation”
Green Tax Refund Ruled Out, Dealers Cry “Triple Taxation”
Green Tax Refund Ruled Out, Dealers Cry “Triple Taxation”
No Dzongkhag Left Behind: Push for Inclusive Growth and Equity
Red Flags: Financial Irregularities Surge Over Three Years
From Setbacks to Strategy: Government Takes Stock of 2025, Charts Roadmap for 2026
Trending Now
Green Tax Refund Ruled Out, Dealers Cry “Triple Taxation”

Green Tax Refund Ruled Out, Dealers Cry “Triple Taxation”

As Bhutan rolled out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on 1 January 2026, automobile dealers are raising alarm over what they call a looming “triple taxation” crisis, following the government’s firm stance that green tax paid in 2025 will not be refunded.
Dealers are urging the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to either refund the green tax already paid or adjust it against the new 5 percent GST, warning that failure to act could impose an unfair financial burden on the industry. However, the Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC) has categorically ruled out any possibility of a refund.
“There is no way the government can refund the green tax,” said Pema Wangdi, Head of the Revenue Intelligence Division under the DRC, during the launch of GST. “There is no lawful scope for a refund because the transaction has already been completed. The vehicles were imported, and the green tax was duly paid.”
He added that reversing the tax would set a dangerous precedent. “If the government refunds the green tax today, what happens if we decide to impose excise duty tomorrow? Dealers would not be willing to comply. The tax regime has changed, and refunds are simply not applicable.”
The concern stems from the fact that many dealers had already paid a 10 percent green tax on imported vehicles in 2025, believing it would remain part of the existing tax structure. With GST now replacing green tax, dealers argue they are being penalised for complying early.
“Government should either refund the green tax we have already paid or waive the 5 percent GST on these vehicles,” said Ugyen Dorji, Regional Manager of Mahindra Bhutan (Singye Agencies), during a stakeholder meeting organised by the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 12 December 2025. Other dealers echoed the sentiment, warning of severe financial strain if corrective measures are not introduced.
Compounding the issue is the government’s decision to discontinue the warehouse facility for vehicle dealers under the GST regime. Previously, licensed dealers could register as Warehouse Operators, allowing them to defer payment of customs duty, green tax, and other taxes until vehicles were sold or removed from storage.
The facility had been a critical financial cushion, enabling dealers to manage cash flow, payroll, and inventory costs, especially during sluggish market conditions.
“Without a refund, the least the government can do is continue the warehouse system,” said Ugyen Dorji. “Removing it now leaves dealers with no way to recover the green tax already paid and puts our liquidity at serious risk.”
Bhutan introduced the green tax on motor vehicles in 2012, later expanding it to include fuel, heavy machinery, and equipment. The expansion, formalised under the Tax Acts of 2014 and 2022, was intended to internalise environmental costs and curb pollution.
With the introduction of GST, the green tax will be fully replaced—leaving dealers who paid the tax just months earlier caught in a costly transition gap.
As GST implementation draws closer, dealers warn that unless the government revisits its position, the shift could undermine business confidence and disrupt Bhutan’s already fragile automobile market.

Sangay Rabten
From Thimphu

Post Views: 420
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Green Tax Refund Ruled Out, Dealers Cry “Triple Taxation”

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Green Tax Refund Ruled Out, Dealers Cry “Triple Taxation”
Green Tax Refund Ruled Out, Dealers Cry “Triple Taxation”