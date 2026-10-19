Green Economy Paradox: More Electricity, Rising Fuel Dependence

Bhutan’s growing electricity supply and rising petroleum imports reveal a fundamental contradiction in its green economic transition. While hydropower strengthens the country’s renewable-energy credentials and generates export revenue, increasing demand for petrol and diesel continues to expose the economy to imported fuel dependence.

The National Statistics Bureau’s Annual Environmental Accounts Statistics 2025 presents this challenge clearly. Total electricity supply rose by 32.8 percent to 17,439.38 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025, while petrol imports increased by 38.74 percent and diesel imports by 27.54 percent. Bhutan imported 345,072.87 kilolitres of oil from India.

These figures suggest that expanding renewable electricity alone will not deliver a comprehensive energy transition. The greater challenge is converting Bhutan’s hydropower advantage into reduced fossil-fuel consumption across transport, industry and households.

Electricity remains a major economic strength. Domestic generation accounted for 93.75 percent of total supply, while electricity exports increased by 44.93 percent. The monetary value of electricity supply rose from Nu 36.54 billion in 2024 to Nu 41.79 billion in 2025, and the sector contributed 14.39 percent to gross domestic product.

Yet domestic electricity consumption also increased by 25.29 percent, driven partly by industrial consumption, which grew by 25.96 percent, and household demand, which rose by 20.72 percent. Manufacturing alone accounted for 75.20 percent of electricity consumption among economic sectors.

This growth reflects expanding economic activity, but it also raises questions about how Bhutan will balance domestic demand with electricity exports. Seasonal shortages, which require electricity imports during lean periods, further demonstrate that installed generation capacity and dependable year-round supply are not the same thing.

The petroleum figures reveal an equally important structural weakness. Petrol supply increased from 71,657.05 kilolitres in 2024 to 99,416.02 kilolitres in 2025, while diesel supply rose from 192,614.59 kilolitres to 245,656.85 kilolitres.

The service sector accounted for 33.12 percent of fuel consumption, followed by households at 25.04 percent and industry at 14.18 percent. This distribution shows that fuel dependence extends beyond private transport into wider economic and household activities.

Electric mobility offers a potential solution, but its expansion depends on more than encouraging people to buy electric vehicles. Affordability, reliable charging infrastructure, access beyond major urban centres and dependable electricity supply will influence how quickly consumers and businesses can switch. Public transport electrification and incentives that reach ordinary households could make the transition more inclusive.

Fuel re-exports add another dimension. Petrol and diesel re-exports increased by 84.71 percent to 64,643.70 kilolitres in 2025, partly reflecting fuel attributed to Indian vehicles operating in Bhutan. This activity must be distinguished from domestic consumption when assessing the country’s actual energy dependence and environmental pressures.

Bhutan’s total energy consumption nevertheless rose by 22.04 percent to 1,253.22 thousand tonnes of oil equivalent. Although renewable sources accounted for 67.27 percent of consumption, rising demand underscores the need to improve energy efficiency alongside expanding renewable production.

The policy priority should therefore extend beyond generating more electricity. Bhutan needs a coordinated strategy linking hydropower planning, industrial efficiency, electric mobility, public transport and fuel-demand management. Environmental accounting should guide these decisions by showing where resources are consumed, what economic value they generate and where environmental costs are accumulating.

Bhutan has a significant renewable-energy advantage, but that advantage does not automatically make the entire economy green. The real test is whether economic growth can be decoupled from rising fossil-fuel consumption. Until electricity increasingly replaces imported petroleum in everyday economic activity, the country’s green transition will remain incomplete.