GPPF – From the Lens of Economy

GPPF, Kalachakra empowerment and their far-reaching impact on the local community

For more than two weeks, Thimphu transformed into a vibrant intersection of spirituality, culture, and commerce as thousands of people—from Bhutan and beyond—gathered for the Global Peace Prayer Festival (GPPF) and the Kalachakra Empowerment. What unfolded in the capital was far more than a religious gathering. Thimphu became a sacred epicentre of Buddhist devotion and an economic lifeline for countless families, businesses, and informal workers.

This year’s festival was one of the largest spiritual tourism moments Bhutan has seen in recent years. Beginning on 1 November, the city welcomed a remarkable influx of visitors who came to receive blessings, attend teachings, and be part of a global Buddhist community.

Between 1–14 November, Bhutan recorded 14,653 tourist arrivals, making it one of the busiest tourism periods of the year. Event organizers confirmed that over 2,000 international visitors came specifically for the GPPF, with more than 3,000 were attendant and disciples of rinpoches. A further 5,000 visitors registered through the Department of Tourism.

As a result, Thimphu’s economy surged with a renewed vibrancy that locals described as rare, welcome, and transformative. For two weeks, Thimphu felt alive again—spiritually and economically.

The hospitality sector recorded its strongest performance in years. Many hotels were fully booked, with some even turning away guests due to a lack of rooms. At Asura Hotel, manager Benay Gurung described the surge as extraordinary:

“There has been a 70% rise in bookings, mostly from festival guests. Our revenue doubled compared to the normal season.”

Visitors came largely from Nepal, India, China, and Southeast Asia—regions where Buddhist communities hold deep reverence for the Kalachakra teachings. The GPPF thus became a powerful catalyst for mid-range hotels, many of which rely on seasonal tourism.

Benay emphasized that hosting similar large-scale cultural or spiritual events annually could significantly uplift small and medium hoteliers, especially during off-peak months.

However, the surge also revealed gaps in infrastructure. Oro Villa Hotel, for instance, received numerous booking requests from GPPF participants but could not accommodate them due to earlier reservations from regular tourists.

According to the Monthly Tourism Bulletin, Bhutan recorded 161,512 tourist arrivals in the first ten months of 2025—a 39% increase over the same period in 2024. By the end of November, arrivals had crossed 180,000.

October alone welcomed 25,725 tourists, setting a new monthly record. The momentum carried into November, driven heavily by spiritual tourism surrounding the GPPF and the Kalachakra Empowerment.

While hotels enjoyed full occupancy, the benefits radiated across the city. Restaurants ran at near-capacity, taxi drivers saw their highest earnings in months, and handicraft vendors experienced a dramatic rise in sales.

Shops selling ritual items and traditional textiles, especially “dhar” and ceremonial fabrics, experienced particularly strong demand.

One textile shopkeeper shared: “Devotees did not hesitate. They bought dhar and coloured fabrics as offerings for the Buddhist masters. For two weeks, sales never stopped.”

Even local households felt the economic ripple. Many Thimphu residents hosted relatives who had traveled from distant dzongkhags to attend the teachings, resulting in increased purchases of blankets, bedding, and household items.

Civil servant Ugyen Tshering recalled: “I had a dozen relatives staying with me. I had to buy extra blankets and pillows. And everyone I met was buying the same!”

A handicrafts vendor in Norzin Lam highlighted a surprising market trend: “Regular tourists browse and often bargain. But those who came for the GPPF bought our items without hesitation. They purchased what they liked, not what was cheapest.”

As the festival neared its conclusion, sales surged even more. At Kaja Throm, a local business owner said Bhutanese cultural norms directly lifted their revenues: “People were buying gifts for their families—crockery, textiles, shoes, anything they could not find back home.”

Many travelers journeying east through the lateral highway preferred shopping in Thimphu, while those heading towards Phuentsholing planned their shopping in Jaigaon. This dual-market behaviour benefitted vendors on both sides.

Night-time vendors selling porridge, tea, and snacks became some of the biggest beneficiaries. Kinzang Dorji, who sells porridge, described the experience with laughter and disbelief: “One night, I sold 300 bowls! Normally, I struggle to sell 25. This festival changed everything for me.”

Taxi drivers too saw an unexpected boom. Chophel, a cab driver, said: “Despite traffic jams and restrictions, our business boomed. I earned enough to pay three months of my loan.”

However, the change in demand required them to adapt: “I slept at 10 a.m. and drove all night. That’s when everyone needed cabs.”

Beyond economics, the GPPF and Kalachakra Empowerment created a profound atmosphere of unity. Thimphu’s streets were filled with chants, spiritual energy, and the shared warmth of people from diverse cultures.

The festival also strengthened Bhutan’s approach to high-value, low-impact tourism—drawing quality visitors who appreciate Bhutan’s culture while ensuring responsible travel practices.

The dual impact—economic uplift and cultural enrichment—positioned the GPPF as a model for future spiritual tourism events.

The GPPF and the Kalachakra Empowerment were not merely spiritual milestones; they emerged as powerful catalysts for local prosperity. Their ripple effects extended far beyond the sacred grounds of the teachings. From bustling hotels and thriving eateries to overworked taxi drivers, handicraft sellers, porridge vendors, and families opening their homes to visiting relatives, the benefits touched almost every corner of Thimphu’s economy. For many small businesses, these two weeks brought earnings they had not seen in years—reviving livelihoods, boosting confidence, and reaffirming the potential of spiritual tourism.

As Bhutan continues to shape its identity as a global centre for peace, wisdom, and transformative spiritual experiences, events like the GPPF offer a compelling demonstration of how seamlessly spirituality and economic well-being can intertwine. They reveal a model of development rooted not in mass commercialisation, but in cultural authenticity and spiritual depth.

Such gatherings uplift communities while honouring the sacred traditions of the land, proving that Bhutan’s spiritual heritage is not only a source of profound inner enrichment but also a meaningful engine of economic vitality. In the harmony between devotion and development, Bhutan is crafting a narrative that is uniquely its own—one where prosperity and prayer walk hand in hand.

Nidup Lhamo,

FromThimphu