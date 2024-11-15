GovTech calls for comprehensive strategy

Says there is need for an overall strategy to implement the guidelines to protect children from cyberbullying

In order to address the issue of online bullying and other related cybercrime, the Child Online Protection (COP) guidelines have been adapted from the International Telecommunication Union’s global COP guidelines in consultation with relevant stakeholders of Bhutan. However, these COP guidelines are very prescriptive and there is a need for an overall strategy to implement the guidelines together with the relevant stakeholders, so that all the stakeholders know their roles and implement plans that will help realize the objective of protecting children online. This was underscored by an official from Government Technology (GovTech), who also said this would be the next step in this collective effort to protect children online.

In line with the global movement launched by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to protect children online, the BtCIRT collaborated with ITU and UNICEF Bhutan to adapt the ITU’s COP guidelines 2020 with due consideration of the context of existing COP efforts and COP gaps in Bhutan.

Accordingly, media content, advocating online safety and security for children were drawn from the guidelines, produced and advocated in television. The guidelines also have contents about the ways in which parents and children alike can stay abreast of the risks, understand them and stay safe online.

Officials from the agency said that as part of the localization efforts, officials from GovTech had a series of Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) on child online protection with five key stakeholder groups – children, parents, educators, industry representatives, and policymakers. “The findings were integrated with the COP guidelines to strengthen policy and regulatory measures to ensure children’s rights are protected in the digital space. The inputs from the COP task force consisting of representatives from key stakeholders have also been integrated into the guidelines.” The guidelines are very prescriptive and outline the necessary steps that the respective COP targets; Parents & Educators, Policy Makers, and Industry should take to help children to be safe online and to ensure that they are adequately protected.

The COP localized guidelines include Guidelines for stakeholders, parents and educators, policy makers and industry.

Officials also said that when children and young adults face cyberbullying issues, children need to know where they can get help (such as school counselors in schools, The Pema Secretariat, which has a helpline 1098 for protection services and others) and report to trusted adults such as their parents and caregivers(teachers, counselors, wherever relevant). Adults have to make it a point to know and understand the risks for the safety of the children/students/young adults. They should also know how content that their children are concerned about can be reported (as per the social media that has been used-every platform has reporting guidelines), including ways to block unwanted or unsolicited messages, contacts, calls, etc. As parents and caregivers, they also have the role to create an open environment where the children can share their challenges openly without the fear of getting reprimanded. Basically, children need to be encouraged for open communication. There should be regular, honest and open dialogue with children and young people.

To create more advocacies on online safety/security threats, GovTech also observes the cyber security month. The agency also collaborates with the Law Enforcement Agencies andagencies like The Pema Secretariat, National Commission for Women and Children (NCWC). Technical assistance, relevant training and workshops on new technologies and trending cyber related threats are also provided.

The GovTech say that the responsible agency for cybercrime is Royal Bhutan Police and as such the legal body to conduct investigations. GovTech is not involved in investigation of cases.

Meanwhile, the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) in Thimphu, is still investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman, who is said to have taken her life due to cyber bullying. The RBP has detained two people in relation to the case.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu