Clean wage system be to implemented by July next year for civil servants
Govt. working to increase the national minimum daily wage rate
Endowment fund to be converted to insurance premium
Economic and Finance Committee’s Chairperson Questions power of NA Speaker
Trending Now

Govt. working to increase the national minimum daily wage rate

The pandemic affected implementation of a very important social support for the people

Since 2014, the National Minimum Daily Wage Rate (NMDW) in Bhutan has been Nu 125 per day. The National Minimum Daily Wage Rate raise (NMDW) couldn’t be implemented due to budget restraints. However, the Ministry of Labour and Human Resource (MoLHR) is working on plans to increase the NMDW as pledged by the current government, according to the MoLHR minister, Karma Dorji.

During his first question hour at the National Assembly (NA) yesterday, Lyonpo said that the NMDW for the National workforce is in the process and they have already submitted the proposal to the ministry of finance, who in turn allocates the budget.

Maenbi-Tsaekhar Member of Parliament Choki Gyeltshen said that increasing the minimum daily wage rate for the national work force has been one of the pledges of the government and it couldn’t be implemented even now.

The MP said that Nu 125 was insufficient given the continued inflation and high standard of living, particularly in the capital, and that they were among the lowest paid as construction workers also received Nu 600 per day and farmers laboring in the fields received Nu 400.

In response, MoLHR Lyonpo Karma Dorji said that the country’s economic situation and the effects of COVID-19 came as surprises which affected implementation of the NMDW.

They are still being processed, though, and will be put into action when the budget allows it.

He said that increasing the NMDW to Nu 460 will cost approximately Nu 350 million in total, for which the government has been gathering information on the nation’s taxes and revenues from the Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC).

Meanwhile, attempts to revise the minimum wage were made in 2017 and 2020, without success. The wage was revised in 2011 in accordance with the rate of inflation.

It was again updated in 2014, based on the national poverty index (NPI) and inflation rate.

Meanwhile, along with the proposed NWM of Nu 460, the ministry has also proposed the provident fund (PF) and gratuity for the national work force.

Additionally, increasing the NWM was one of the important pledges of the current government, justifying that added expenditure corresponding to change in time, the current minimum wage of Nu125 is not even sufficient to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, during the earlier sessions of the parliament, the ministry cited the necessity for the digitization of the current tax records at the company level for the most recent year available, as well as the gathering of up-to-date data on firm-level revenues, expenditures, and employment, as recommendations made by the World Bank (WB) on NMW in 2020.

The WB suggested conducting a thorough investigation to reset NMW using a more rigorous approach that takes into account workers’ productivity.

According to Lyonpo, it has been two months since they are working on it and hopefully, when there is enough budget and the economy of the country improves, they will be able to implement the increased wage rate for the national workforce.

Tshering Pelden from Thimphu

Post Views: 67
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
November 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top