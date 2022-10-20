Govt. to build pedestrian terminals at other check points
Bhutan to recommit its carbon neutral status at COP27
Solar power for energy self-sufficiency
Royal Highland Festival – Celebrating Bhutan
Trending Now

Govt. to build pedestrian terminals at other check points

The pedestrian terminal at Phuentsholing cost around Nu 183mn and the other three integrated checkpoints will cost around Nu 600mn

To address numerous issues in the border areas and to document and regulate the entry and exit of all foreigners and Bhutanese, the government is planning to build terminals like the one in Phuentsholing at other check points in the country.

According to Prime Minister (PM), Dr. Lotay Tshering, the government has identified three formal check points in the border region to build terminals. These are Samtse, Gelephu, and Samdrup Jongkhar.

“The government is aiming to construct a similar pedestrian terminal, implementing a systematic procedure for everyone’s entry and exit at the pedestrian terminal in Phuntsholing,” he said.

PM shared that the previous system did not adequately monitor the points of entry and exit. “But after the pandemic we have begun to make everything systematic and control the checkpoints to avoid running into the same problem again,” the PM said.

The pedestrian terminal in Phuentsholing is equipped with contemporary amenities matching international standards, including air conditioning, television, CCTV, a health counter, and a public address system.

Both the general population and tourists will have their counters and all essential amenities will also be available at the tourist counter, including the currency exchange counter.

 “Pedestrian terminal in Phuentsholing is as good, if not better than Paro international airport,” PM said, adding that building a standard pedestrian terminal in all the integrated check posts will cater to the needs of tourists entering through the borders.

 PM explained that all the tourists will be allowed to enter through all the checkpoints once mandatory formalities are complete. Previously, tourists could enter through the Phuentsholing border because only it has immigration facilities on the Indian side.

A few tourists, PM said, wished to travel from Guwahati to Bhutan via the Samdrup Jongkhar border, but they were unable to do so since there were no immigration facilities.

The pedestrian terminal at Phuentsholing was built with a budget of around Nu 183mn and the PM said that it was worthwhile given how beautiful the structure has come out. This indicates that if the government decides to construct the identical design at the other three integrated checkpoints at Samtse, Gelephu, and Samdrup Jongkhar, it will cost close to Nu 600mn.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister emphasized the timing for each Bhutanese to cross the border.

He shared that the earliest time to enter Phuentsholing for day workers is 6 am- 9 am (exit before 11 pm). For Bhutanese, they can enter by 9 am- 11 pm, and exit to India before 7 pm. But different checkpoints have different timing depending on the ground situation.

Further, the construction of 1,000 bedded quarantine facilities in Samtse, Phuentsholing, Gelephu, and Samdrup Jongkhar was completed at a cost of Nu 489mn. The construction of the second phase of 2,000 beds costing Nu 2.7bn is underway in these districts.

Tshering Pelden from Thimphu

Post Views: 136
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
October 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top