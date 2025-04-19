Govt. Support for Private Media Necessary until a Permanent Remedy is Found

Just as Bhutan’s private sector was called “sluggish” for a long period of time, the country’s private media has been labeled as entities just surviving for quite some time. However, successive governments have been supporting the private media, especially through the “printing subsidy,” which is now called the Media Enterprise Development Budget (MEDB). While no government would extend support without any basis, due research, discussion and diligence, as a responsible paper, the need to inform the people about the various facets and reasons concerning government support to the private media has become important.

“If Bhutan’s private media is receiving the government’s support through the MEDB, it is because the latter understands the importance of the private media,” Sonam Dorji, a freelance writer, who lives near Kaja Throm, Thimphu said. According to Sonam, irrespective of how independent a state owned or “connected” media may be editorially, the public look at them as voices of the government. “They may write against the government. But still the public and people outside perceive them in a different way. If the private media writes a story, they tend to follow it.” “Diversity and plurality is important. I think the government is supporting the private media through MEDB because of these reasons. And at this juncture, it has to continue because of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). Coverage by the mainstream media should increase and it can be done if there are more media houses.”

Sonam also mentioned about government support to other media outlets. “I stand corrected. But I heard that even individual freelance journalists and social media influencer, apart from others received government support through the economic stimulus plan (ESP), which the private media has not been given. So, I see no reason why the government should not support private media through MEDB or other means.”

Meanwhile, the importance and need of support for the private media had been mentioned by the current Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, in his blog, which was reproduced by this paper in an article titled “Private media on ventilation”, in its issue of May 1, 2019.

Titled, “Who killed the private media?” Dasho Tshering Tobgay brought up the issue of media sustainability and had written, “As for me, I know that I should have done a lot more to improve the media landscape, especially in the private sector, during my tenure in the government. I regret that I could not and did not. That said, I will continue to support a free and fair media.”

In an unofficial remark, a stakeholder of the Bhutanese media said, he understands the importance of support to the private media, especially the link with media ranking. One aspect of the assessment is “Economic Constrains,” which aims to evaluate in particular: economic constraints linked with governmental policies (including the difficulty of creating a news media outlet, favoritism in the allocation of state subsidies, and corruption); amongst others. It also looks to the situation of the market and with the Bhutanese market shrunk; private media had to struggle, calling for more assistance from the government. Government assistance can help fill the gap. “It is basically media sustainability and this could have been one of the reasons behind Bhutan’s ranking falling to 147 last year,” he said.

Further, many may not have studied how media rankings influence other indices, but the connections, though indirect are clear. For example, though there are other factors, a strong media can enhance a country’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) by promoting government accountability and reducing corruption. A positive media environment can also attract foreign investment, driving economic growth. Similarly, a high EoDB ranking can draw investors seeking stable and predictable regulatory systems.

Sangay Wangmo, proprietor of a small business house, who graduated with a Bachelor in Media and Mass Communication said the Bhutanese government has been supporting all media houses, irrespective of ownership.

“There is support directly like the MEDB and indirectly through advertisements.” However, she said that in a small country like Bhutan, with limited private advertisers, “government support is crucial.” “The main concern in such cases is market concentration and monopolization, and the undue effects this may have on media diversity, public opinion formation, democracy, and journalistic autonomy. This would limit the range of perspectives available, creating a false sense of choice for consumers, and also lead to a homogenization of content,” she said,

Ugyen Tshering Dukpa, a resident of Thimphu also had the same to say. “The media is very important and the government should support it. I have heard that through the MEDB, private media houses are given about Nu 700,000 every year as support.” However, Ugyen questioned what the media can do with “just Nu 700,000.” “It is just about Nu 55,000 a month, which may not even be sufficient to pay an editor. The government should support the private media through other avenues like the economic stimulus plan (ESP). Then only would we see the private media progressing.” Underlining that the current trend now is online, Ugyen asked how private media can go online with such “meager support.” “The government should think about it.”

