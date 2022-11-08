Govt. has shared concerns about suspension of loans to RMA
PM clarified that the government didn’t stop the education loan

On the suspended education loans by the financial institutions, the Prime Minister clarified that the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) had the authority and that the government has already shared the concern to expedite the matter.

This is according to Lyonchhen when quizzed by MP MP Dorjee Wangmo from the Sombaykha constituency and MP Rimzin Jamtsho from the Kengkhar Weringla constituency about the discontinuation of the Education loan visa by RMA.

“RMA will hold the board meeting to discuss the education loan by the third or fourth week of November this year,” he said, adding that as the bank (T-bank and Druk-PNB Bank) has reached its threshold of 5%, it is currently withheld from providing the education loan to aspiring youths who want to pursue further studies.  

PM shared with the house that the government has discussed the issue with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and RMA.

With such concern, PM said that the government even asked to give loan from CSI bank and Bhutan Development Bank Limited (BDBL), which, currently don’t provide the loan as many rural people depends upon these two banks to start their cottage and small business.   

Meanwhile, PM clarified that the government didn’t stop the education loan.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu

