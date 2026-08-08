Govt Clarifies That Third Child Plus Programme Extends to Bhutanese Families Living Abroad

Bhutanese families living overseas will also be eligible for benefits under the Government’s Third Child Plus Programme (TCPP), extending the initiative’s support to eligible citizens raising children outside the country.

This was clarified by Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk, Minister for health during the 30th Meet the Press session of August 7, 2026, as he responded to questions on whether Bhutanese families residing abroad would qualify for the programme if they have a third child. He said the programme applies to eligible Bhutanese families regardless of whether they are residing in Bhutan or overseas.

The clarification provides an important assurance to Bhutanese families living abroad who may otherwise have been uncertain about their eligibility for the Government’s flagship initiative aimed at supporting families and responding to the country’s declining fertility rate.

The TCPP forms part of the Government’s broader efforts to address demographic challenges and promote sustainable population growth by providing financial support to families raising children.

Under the programme, eligible families receive monthly cash support, intended to help ease some of the responsibilities associated with raising children while encouraging families to have more children.

The initiative reflects growing concern over Bhutan’s changing demographic trends and the implications of a declining fertility rate for the country’s future population.

Speaking at the press meet, Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk said the programme reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening families and creating an environment in which raising children is better supported.

“Bhutan’s greatest strength lies in its people,” the Minister said, recalling the message shared by the Prime Minister during the inaugural cash disbursement ceremony of the programme.

The Minister emphasised that while the country continues to invest heavily in infrastructure and national development, the long-term value of those investments ultimately depends on having a vibrant population capable of sustaining development and shaping the country’s future.

The TCPP is therefore positioned not simply as a financial assistance programme, but as part of a broader effort to strengthen the foundations of Bhutanese society by supporting families and encouraging population growth.

The Government’s decision to extend eligibility to qualifying families abroad means that geographical location alone will not prevent eligible Bhutanese families from accessing the support available under the programme.

The programme comes against the backdrop of Bhutan’s demographic transition, with concerns over declining fertility and population growth becoming increasingly important to national development planning.

For a small country, demographic trends have implications beyond population numbers, affecting the future workforce, economic growth and the sustainability of public services and national development. The Government has therefore placed increasing emphasis on policies that support families and create conditions conducive to child-rearing. Through monthly financial support, the TCPP seeks to ease some of the economic responsibilities associated with raising children and provide families with greater support as they make decisions about family size.

For families seeking clarification on eligibility, registration and other aspects of the programme, the Government has established a dedicated helpline.

The Inaugural Cash Benefit Disbursement Ceremony of the programme was held on July 26, 2026, marking the official commencement of cash benefit distribution under the TCPP. The ceremony was graced by the Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

During the event, four beneficiary families symbolically received their cash benefits from the Prime Minister, while eligible beneficiaries across the country simultaneously received their payments through direct transfers to their registered bank accounts.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu