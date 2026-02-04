Govt. Awaits Formal Letter from Singapore as MoICE Begins Assessment

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) is assessing Singapore as a potential new destination for overseas employment following recent announcements by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower that Bhutanese workers will be allowed to work in the city-state’s manufacturing and services sectors.

The announcement has generated considerable interest among Bhutanese job seekers, particularly youth, at a time when unemployment and under-employment remain pressing concerns. While the development signals a possible expansion of overseas employment opportunities, the ministry has shared that no formal agreement has yet been concluded.

The Ministry said they has not received any official communication or demand letter from the government of Singapore. However, officials said that MoICE is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET) to explore Singapore as an additional overseas employment destination once formal arrangements are established.

“The Ministry has not received any official letter from the Singaporean government. However, discussions are ongoing to assess Singapore as a possible destination for Bhutanese workers,” the ministry shared.

Regarding recruitment, the Ministry said that any future recruitment of Bhutanese workers to Singapore will be conducted strictly in accordance with the Regulation on Employment of Bhutanese Overseas 2021. The regulation governs the entire overseas employment process, including eligibility criteria, recruitment procedures, worker protection mechanisms, and the responsibilities of recruitment agencies.

Under the regulation, qualifications, skills, and training requirements will be determined based on demand letters received from foreign employers. The Ministry also shared that recruitment will be demand-driven and that there will be no ad hoc deployment of workers without proper agreements and safeguards in place.

When asked whether there would be special consideration for graduates of the DeSuung Skilling Programme (DSP), the Ministry said that eligibility would depend on employer requirements and existing regulations. “While DSP graduates may have relevant skills for overseas employment, opportunities will remain open to all eligible Bhutanese candidates who meet the criteria specified in demand letters.”

The Ministry also noted that the number of workers to be recruited, deployment timelines, and the duration of employment in Singapore will depend entirely on the demand and terms offered by foreign employers.

Additionally, the ministry also said that the potential opening of Singapore’s labor market could play a significant role in addressing youth unemployment and underemployment in Bhutan. “Overseas employment opportunities are expected to enhance labor force participation and improve the employability of Bhutanese youth by providing international work exposure, skills development, and higher earning potential.” The official from the ministry said, adding that such initiatives contribute to reducing unemployment while strengthening the skills and experience of Bhutanese workers.

Meanwhile, an official from Gems Recruit, a Singapore-based recruitment agency, said that they are currently in the midst of the recruitment process and that placements will take time to commence.

“We are currently in the midst of the recruitment project, and as such, it will require some time before placements commence,” an official said.

In 2025, Singaporean Manpower Minister Tan See Leng announced that Bhutan has been included in Singapore’s list of Non-Traditional Sources (NTS), placing Bhutan on the list of NTS countries, joining Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. This new expansion broadens opportunities for Bhutanese workers while helping Singapore address labor shortages in critical sectors.

Under Singapore’s updated Work Permit Framework, Bhutanese workers can work in sectors such as cooks, food processing staff, welders, metal workers, riggers, hotel housekeepers, and porters, among other positions.

According to the Work Permit Framework, employers must adhere to a sub-Dependency Ratio Ceiling (sub-DRC) of eight percent for NTS workers and offer a fixed monthly salary of at least Singaporean $2,000 (around 127,000-130,000).

The framework also removes the maximum employment duration for work permit holders and raises the permissible age limit from 60 to 63 years, allowing older workers to continue employment without restrictions.

Previously, workers from NTS countries faced a 14-year employment cap, while workers from North Asian Sources (NAS) and Malaysia did not.

The removal of employment duration limits and the extension of the maximum age are expected to help employers retain skilled workers, reducing the need for continual recruitment and training of new staff.

Currently, a small number of Bhutanese professionals, including registered nurses, doctors, and sales personnel, are employed in Singapore under the S Pass and Employment Pass, while students can earn only during their studies.

The move also aimed at reducing recruitment costs and addressing difficulties faced by employers in hiring workers from traditional source countries. Singaporean manufacturers have reportedly been calling for manufacturing operators to be included under the NTS list, as such roles have been increasingly challenging to fill.

While the announcement has raised optimism, Bhutanese authorities have urged the public to rely only on official information and to avoid unverified claims regarding overseas job opportunities. “Deployment will only take place once formal demand letters are received and proper recruitment processes are in place.”

The ministry also reminded job seekers to be cautious of misinformation and fraudulent recruitment offers, emphasizing that all overseas employment must comply with national regulations to ensure worker safety and rights.

Nidup Lhamo

From Thimphu