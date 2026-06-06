Government Working to Address Tourist Permit Delays at Phuentsholing, Says Home Minister

Concerns over long queues and delays faced by tourists at the Phuentsholing Integrated Check Post and permit processing terminal were brought to the Parliament on June 5, 2026 as Member of Parliament (MP) Sonam Tashi, questioned the government about it.

The MP highlighted recent reports and public feedback indicating that many tourists entering Bhutan through Phuentsholing have been experiencing prolonged waiting times while completing Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) payments and entry permit formalities.

Pointing to the government’s efforts to promote tourism as a key driver of economic growth and employment, the MP asked the Ministry of Home Affairs about the main reasons behind the congestion and the long-term measures being planned to improve entry process.

“Recent reports and public feedback indicate that many tourists entering Bhutan through the Phuentsholing Integrated Check Post and permit processing terminal are facing long queues and delays in completing SDF payment and entry permit formalities,” he said.

He asked the Home Minister to explain the causes of the delays and outline plans to ensure a faster, smoother and more visitor-friendly experience for tourists entering the country.

Responding to the questions, Home Minister Tshering said that the Ministry is fully aware of the issue and has been closely monitoring the situation.

“The Ministry is aware of the concerns, especially following the incident on May 24 when many tourists experienced delays in obtaining permits,” the Minister said.

According to the Home Minister, the unusually high number of visitors on that particular day was one of the key reasons for the congestion. He informed Parliament that more than 2,000 tourists arrived at the Phuentsholing entry point on May 24, which was significantly higher than the average daily figure of around 1,000 tourists.

“The number of tourists on that day was more than double the normal daily arrivals, which put additional pressure on the processing system,” the Minister said.

The Minister also shared statistics on tourist arrivals and revenue collection to the house. Between May 17 and May 24, more than 9,000 tourists entered Bhutan through the Phuentsholing entry point, generating approximately Nu 94.8 million in revenue.

In addition, the Minister said that a total of 116,380 people entered the country through the checkpoint during the same period. This included 60,541 non-Bhutanese nationals and about 56,000 Bhutanese citizens.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to improve services, Lyonpo Tshering said several measures have already been implemented to reduce waiting times and enhance the visitor experience.

“We have installed 13 e-gates at the Phuentsholing entry point and 12 e-gates at Paro. Altogether, there are about 30 e-gates operating across the country to facilitate faster processing,” he said.

The Home Minister further noted that the government has introduced a range of online services as part of Bhutan’s ongoing digital transformation efforts.

“The introduction of online services has made our services more vibrant, convenient and faster for users,” he said, adding that technology will continue to play a key role in improving service delivery.

The Minister assured Parliament that the Ministry remains committed to addressing the challenges at the Phuentsholing terminal and will continue to strengthen infrastructure, technology and service delivery systems to ensure a more efficient and welcoming entry process for visitors entering Bhutan.

With tourism playing an increasingly important role in the country’s economic recovery and job creation, the government hopes that these improvements will help provide a seamless experience for tourists while supporting the sector’s continued growth.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu