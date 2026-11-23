The Government plans to raise Nu 33.5 billion through domestic bonds in FY 2026-27, with issuances phased according to market conditions as it seeks to meet its financing requirements while avoiding undue pressure on private-sector lending.

The Ministry of Finance is coordinating with the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) to ensure that domestic borrowing is aligned with prevailing liquidity conditions and the capacity of financial institutions.

Responding to questions at the 33rd Meet the Press on November 20, Ministry of Finance (MoF) Secretary Leki Wangmo said the coordination takes into account overall liquidity in the banking system, existing credit commitments of banks, statutory liquidity requirements, maturity profiles and the potential implications for private-sector lending.

She said the timing and size of bond issuances would be guided by market conditions, with the Government approaching the borrowing programme in phases.

However, the Ministry’s response did not provide a quantified assessment of how much the domestic market, particularly commercial banks, could absorb or disclose findings on the banking sector’s capacity to accommodate the planned issuance.

She said the borrowing plan should also be viewed as part of the Government’s broader effort to develop Bhutan’s domestic financial and capital markets.

“Government securities provide relatively safe investment opportunities, help establish benchmark interest rates and create a foundation for the development of other debt instruments, including corporate bonds,” according to the secretary.

The Ministry of Finance, RMA and Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan Limited (RSEBL) are coordinating to strengthen the institutional and market infrastructure for government securities.

The efforts include improving the issuance, listing, trading and settlement of government securities, broadening the investor base and enhancing secondary market activity.

One of the initiatives under development is the repo market, which would allow financial institutions to use government securities as collateral to access short-term liquidity without having to sell their investments.

The mechanism is expected to improve the liquidity and attractiveness of government bonds, facilitate more efficient liquidity management among financial institutions and support the development of a more active money market.

The listing of government bond issuances through the stock exchange’s Central Securities Depository is also an important step towards facilitating such collateralised transactions.

The Government is also looking to deepen participation from institutional investors, including pension funds and insurance companies, which already participate in the domestic government bond market alongside other eligible investors.

The secretary said that an important consideration going forward would be to develop government securities with a wider range of maturities to match the investment horizons and liability profiles of different institutional investors.

Longer-dated securities, for instance, would provide pension and insurance funds with investment opportunities suited to their long-term obligations while helping the Government diversify its financing sources and reduce reliance on any single category of investors.

Government securities also qualify as eligible liquid assets for financial institutions in meeting their Statutory Liquidity Requirement (SLR), allowing banks to hold them as part of their required liquidity buffers.

However, she acknowledged that excessive reliance on bank financing could affect the availability of credit to the private sector, making continued coordination with the RMA important.

The Government’s broader ambition is to mobilise domestic savings, attract long-term institutional capital and gradually diversify financing sources for both the Government and the private sector.

“The success of the initiative should be measured not only by the amount of bonds issued but also by the depth, liquidity and diversity of the domestic bond market,” she said.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu