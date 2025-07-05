Government to Facilitate Voluntary Return of Overstaying Bhutanese in the U.S
The RGoB calls on all Bhutanese citizens living abroad to uphold the nation’s values of integrity and lawful conduct and to act in accordance with host country regulations for their own safety and future opportunities.

In response to heightened immigration enforcement measures by the United States government, the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) has announced its readiness to assist Bhutanese nationals who have overstayed their visas in the U.S. The move underscores Bhutan’s commitment to upholding international norms while supporting its citizens abroad.

During the 17th “Meet the Press” session, Foreign Minister D.N. Dhungyel stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET) will facilitate the voluntary return, or self-deportation, of Bhutanese nationals residing illegally in the U.S.

“Every Bhutanese has the right to travel, but the Royal Government has no authority to manage or verify the visa status of individuals overseas,” the Minister clarified. “However, we encourage all Bhutanese in the U.S. to comply with U.S. immigration laws. Voluntary return is the most dignified and responsible course of action for those who have overstayed.”

Bhutan’s Consulate in New York remains in close contact with the Bhutanese community, urging those without valid immigration status to return home voluntarily before facing legal consequences. The Minister stressed that failure to comply with U.S. laws could lead to arrest, detention, or forced deportation.

The Minister reiterated that the Royal Government cannot intervene or provide consular assistance in cases of non-compliance with immigration regulations, adding that previous advisories have been widely disseminated through both traditional and social media platforms.

Although the Bhutanese population in the U.S. remains relatively small, officials have noted an “unacceptable rate” of visa overstays among Bhutanese nationals, a trend that could lead to future restrictions or travel bans if left unaddressed.

“The U.S. authorities may take a stricter stance if this issue persists. It is vital that we, as a nation, demonstrate our respect for international laws,” the Minister cautioned.

The U.S. government may also provide financial support for individuals opting for voluntary return under certain immigration assistance programs. The Bhutanese government, for its part, is prepared to facilitate necessary documentation and coordination for returnees.

To ensure smooth repatriation, the government has affirmed that Bhutan’s documentation systems are robust, secure, and fully capable of verifying identities and legal statuses, thereby avoiding procedural delays.

“We have strong systems in place to maintain the integrity and traceability of our official records,” the Minister affirmed.

The government resonated that while it respects the individual freedom of movement, Bhutanese nationals abroad must remain accountable to the laws of their host countries. Those currently residing in the U.S. without valid documentation are strongly urged to initiate the process of voluntary departure while the option remains available.

“Self-deportation is not only a legal solution but also a dignified way to return home. It reflects responsibility and respect for the rule of law,” the Foreign Minister concluded.

Sangay Rabten  from Thimphu

 

Business Bhutan Private Limited 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

