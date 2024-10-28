Government in dilemma over recruitment of foreign nurses

It comes in the wake of the Health Ministry discussing pay disparity between national and foreign nurses over the course of last 5 months

To address the shortage of nurses in the country, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has long planned to recruit 145 foreign nurses on contract basis. However, the health minister, Tandin Wangchuk raised concerns if the government will or not be able to get foreign nurses at 30 percent contract allowance.

The minister shared that the pay disparity between national and foreign nurses is 30%, in line with the approved contract allowance for contract employees. For instance, the pay difference for nurses with 2-5 years of experience stands at Nu 7,566, the pay difference between 6-10 years is Nu 8,495 and the pay difference for over 10 years of experience is at Nu 9,690.

The minister said, “Considering the minimal pay difference, we have apprehensions whether we will be able to acquire the required number of nurses from India,” adding that these nurses are leaving their home country and families behind to come and work in Bhutan. The minister also shared that the recruitment of foreign nurses is a temporary measure and their contract is only one year. “All the 145 foreign nurses are for a period of one year and can leave after the contract term is over.”

The cabinet has approved the proposal to recruit 145 foreign nurses and is funded by Government of India. “We plan to bring in these approved nurses in three batches, and they will be deployed at different departments under the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) and the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital (MCH).

Meanwhile, the minister shared that currently there is shortage of 740 medical staffs in the country, with a total of 94 nurses resigning between January to 10 October 2024, while 106 nurses are currently on extraordinary leave (EOL). Out of 106 Nurses on EOL, 50 of them availed EOL in 2024. Additionally, 58 Nurses have served notice for resignation and 18 for EOL and they are currently serving the notice period.

The National Medical Service (NMS) recruited 156 Nurses in August 2024 (98 regulars and 58 contracts). They graduated in July 2024 from Faculty of Nursing and Public Health, Apollo Bhutan Institute of Nursing, Arura Academy of Health Sciences, and Royal Thimphu College.

Meanwhile, in order to retain and improve the morale of the existing nurses, Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk said that a program called Extended Clinical Services (ECS) has been rolled out at the JDWNRH for Operation Theater and nurses. “The ECS is a scheme where a health worker can avail additional payment for overtime work.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu