Going beyond Davos and the World Economic Forum

PM meets with leaders and innovators sharing information about GMC and building partnerships

The Bhutanese Prime Minister (PM), Dasho Tshering Tobgay, embarked on an official visit to Europe on January 18, 2025, to attend the prestigious 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Beyond the forum, his schedule has been filled with high-profile meetings and transformative discussions, underscoring Bhutan’s role as a beacon of sustainability and innovation on the global stage. The PM has also been sharing information on His Majesty The King’s visionary initiative, the Gelephu Mindfulness City—a groundbreaking model of sustainable development that harmonizes progress with environmental stewardship.

On his personal social media page, the PM described one particular day as “a rewarding day of meaningful discussions with leaders and innovators from around the world.” Among these was a meeting with Mr. Mohammad Alshaya, Executive Chairman of the Alshaya Group, to explore opportunities for investment in hospitality, retail, and other industries. As one of the largest employers of Bhutanese citizens in the Middle East, the Alshaya Group represents a powerful connection between Bhutan and the global workforce. The PM hailed this relationship as “a testament to the strong connections we share beyond borders.”

In another pivotal meeting, the PM engaged with Mr. Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Limited, to discuss harnessing solar power for a clean energy future. Recognizing that Bhutan’s prosperity lies in sustainable energy, the PM emphasized that partnerships like these are essential for charting Bhutan’s journey toward green development.

The PM also met Mr. Mario Fehr, Councillor of the Department of Security for Zurich Canton. The discussions reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to supporting Bhutan in enhancing its traffic and fire safety systems, a vital area of collaboration that reflects the enduring friendship between the two nations.

During an event titled “AI for Sustainability: Unlocking Synergies for Climate Action, Health, and Responsible Governance,” the PM shared Bhutan’s vision for using human ingenuity to guide technology in solving global challenges, including climate change. As a small yet resilient nation, Bhutan’s voice added a unique perspective to the global conversation on the ethical application of artificial intelligence.

The PM’s engagements also included a meeting with Mr. Saurabh Agrawal, Executive Director and Group CFO of Tata Sons, to review ongoing projects and explore new opportunities for sustainable development in Bhutan. Reflecting on the meeting, the PM remarked, “Tata’s long-standing partnership with Bhutan continues to inspire confidence in creating sustainable growth together.”

Discussions with Mr. William Marshall and his team from Planet Labs, USA, delved into creating credible systems for measuring carbon assets—an essential step in advancing carbon trading and global initiatives like the G-Zero Alliance. The PM reiterated Bhutan’s commitment to exploring innovative solutions that uphold its carbon-negative status while contributing to global sustainability efforts.

A significant highlight of the visit was the PM’s meeting with His Excellency Mr. Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland. The conversation reflected over 40 years of deep friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and Switzerland. The PM expressed profound gratitude for Switzerland’s unwavering support and discussed ways to further strengthen this bond while exploring new avenues for collaboration.

At the WEF, the PM joined global leaders, including Prince Maximilian of Liechtenstein, Mr. John Kerry, and Mr. Ray Dalio, in a session titled “Giving to Amplify Earth Action: Can Wealth Be Catalytic in the Face of the Planetary Crisis?” Here, he invited participants to support the G-Zero Alliance—a groundbreaking collaboration among Bhutan, Madagascar, Panama, and Suriname—formed at COP29 to spearhead bold climate actions.

“These conversations remind me of the incredible potential we have when we come together with shared purpose,” the PM shared. “I left the session deeply moved and hopeful that with the right intentions and actions, we can catalyze real change for our planet. Let us continue to dream and act boldly for a future where humanity and nature thrive together.”

The visit also led to a landmark meeting with Dr. Urs Lustenberger, President of SwissCham ASIA, and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Royal Government of Bhutan and Singularity Academy, an entity under SwissCham ASIA. This partnership aims to attract impactful investments in wood engineering, wellness, education, and skills development.

The PM reflected, “What stood out most was the shared belief in sustainable growth and innovation. Bhutan’s unique strengths and values resonate deeply with global partners, and I am optimistic about the opportunities we can create together.”

Meanwhile, the PM delivered the opening statement at the World Economic Forum event titled “Raising Public-Private Ambition for Nature and Food.”

He spoke about the need to see the world as one interconnected system and to act as a united global community to ensure sustainability for future generations. He underlined that Bhutan’s journey has shown that development rooted in the philosophy of Gross National Happiness offers a holistic and integrated approach to balancing progress with care for nature.

“It was inspiring to connect with global leaders and innovators who share a commitment to protecting our planet. These conversations remind us that collective action, grounded in shared values, can create a more sustainable future for all,” the PM has shared.

The PM also met Mr. Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia, to explore possibilities of collaboration in transport, tourism, and even carbon trading. The PM has said “it was heartening to hear AirAsia’s interest in adopting GNH principles as core values for their business, which speaks to the global relevance of Bhutan’s development philosophy.”

Meeting H.E. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand, the PM conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and discussed ways to further deepen the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries.

The PM also met H.E. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation of India, and discussed areas of mutual interest in the transport and aviation sectors, “reaffirming the strong cooperation between our two nations.”

A meeting was also held with H.E. Edgars Rinkevics, President of Latvia. “I conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen. I look forward to building stronger ties with Latvia and exploring opportunities for collaboration that benefit both our countries,” the PM shared.

The PM also met Mr. Chris Soopakij Chearavanont, Chairman of CP Group, Thailand, Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International, Mrs. Aileen Lee, Chief of Programs at the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Prof. Johan Rockström of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, and Mrs. Eva Kruse of Bee:wild. “Another highlight was meeting with Sir Tony Blair, former U.K. Prime Minister, whose leadership journey continues to inspire many. Conversations like these deepen my belief in the importance of global partnerships for a sustainable future,” the PM has said.

Other meetings included a meet with H.E. Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s Minister of Railways. “We explored ways to enhance collaboration in the transport sector, including key railway projects already in the pipeline. It is always a pleasure to work closely with our friends in India to bring transformative projects to life,” the PM has mentioned.

Further, the PM called on His Majesty King Letsie III of Lesotho. “I conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and had a meaningful exchange about fostering cooperation between our two nations. Moments like these remind me of the shared aspirations of small countries and the strength of global friendships,” the PM has said.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu