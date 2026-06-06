GoI to Fully Fund Nu 34.5B Gelephu Rail Link

Assam Connectivity Set to Transform Bhutan’s Trade Future

Bhutan’s economic growth faces a persistent structural constraint: the high cost and complexity of moving goods beyond its borders. As a landlocked country heavily dependent on road transport, exporters have long struggled with expensive logistics, congested highways, unpredictable transit times, and limited access to wider regional markets.

For bulk commodities such as dolomite, stone aggregates, cement, and ferroalloys, transportation costs often determine whether Bhutanese products remain competitive. In many cases, logistics rather than production capacity has been the decisive factor shaping export viability.

That long-standing bottleneck is now set for a major shift. The Government of India (GoI) has approved and will fully finance the long-awaited Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway project, a landmark connectivity initiative that is expected to reshape Bhutan’s trade architecture and strengthen the economic foundations of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Tshering Tobgay said India will bear the entire Nu 34.5 billion cost of the project, describing it as a transformative step in Bhutan’s economic connectivity and regional integration strategy.

Speaking during the monthly Meet-the-Press session, the PM said the railway project, together with expanding access to Assam’s multimodal transport infrastructure, is emerging as a critical pillar of Bhutan’s future economic growth strategy.

“I went to Assam after the Gyalsung Passing-Out Parade because Assam is an important neighbour and important for GMC,” the PM said.

“I met the Assam Chief Minister to congratulate him on his election victory. He was very enthusiastic about the GMC project, and there is considerable interest among the business community in Assam as well.”

“There is strong support from him on the rail link from Kokrajhar to Gelephu. The DPR has been approved. The rail link will cost Nu 34.5 billion, which will be spent by the Government of India.” Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2027.

Once operational, the railway will provide Bhutan with its first direct rail connection, dramatically improving the movement of goods and passengers between Bhutan and India, while integrating Gelephu more tightly into India’s national rail network.

For GMC, the railway is expected to function as a critical economic artery, linking it to India’s vast logistics system and opening new opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism.

Alongside the railway project, Bhutan is increasingly turning toward the Jogighopa Multimodal Logistics Park and River Port in Assam as a strategic gateway to global markets.

“Jogighopa is just a two to three-hour drive from Gelephu,” the PM said. “It will have enormous benefits for Bhutan.”

Exporters transporting high-volume commodities such as stone aggregates and dolomite to Bangladesh currently face transit times ranging from three to fourteen days. These delays are often compounded by congested highways, checkpoint bottlenecks across multiple Indian states, and lengthy customs and Letter of Credit clearance procedures at border points.

The integration of the Jogighopa Multimodal Logistics Park and River Port is expected to significantly ease these constraints by enabling faster river-based transit to major Bangladeshi hubs, potentially reducing shipping times to as little as one to two days in optimal conditions.

Located just 91 kilometres from Gelephu, the facility allows cargo to bypass more than 280 kilometres of road transport. Equipped with customs infrastructure and an administrative hub, Jogighopa is expected to streamline cargo movement, reduce bureaucratic delays, and improve predictability in export schedules.

Beyond speed, the shift from road to inland water transport is expected to substantially reduce logistics costs. A single 2,000-tonne river barge on the Brahmaputra River can carry cargo equivalent to roughly 70 to 80 heavy trucks, lowering fuel consumption, easing highway congestion, and improving overall transport efficiency.

Heavy industries such as mining, construction materials, and manufacturing stand to benefit most, as transportation costs often account for a significant share of total production expenses. Lower logistics costs could therefore enhance competitiveness in regional markets and improve export margins.

Together, the railway and multimodal connectivity through Assam could become the economic backbone of the GMC, providing the infrastructure required to support trade, investment, and industrial expansion at scale.

While GMC is envisioned as a green, sustainable, and technology-driven economic hub, external logistics infrastructure would allow bulk cargo handling and freight movement to be managed outside the city core, preserving its environmental and urban design principles.

Instead of developing large cargo yards, container terminals, and bulk-handling facilities within GMC, the city could leverage Assam’s transport infrastructure while focusing on high-value industries, innovation, services, tourism, and sustainable urban development.

The PM also noted that discussions with Assam covered support for Bhutanese pilgrims travelling through the state, opportunities for medical tourism, and joint efforts to promote tourism in eastern Bhutan.

“We are also working on promoting tourism in the East with Assam,” he said.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu