GoI releases Nu 2.79bn for development projects in Bhutan
Govt. to build pedestrian terminals at other check points
Bhutan to recommit its carbon neutral status at COP27
Solar power for energy self-sufficiency
Trending Now

GoI releases Nu 2.79bn for development projects in Bhutan

The Government of India (GoI) released an amount of Nu 2.79bn in September this year for key development projects being implemented in the country.

According to a press release from the Indian Embassy here, these bilateral projects are being executed in sectors such as road infrastructure, urban development, youth development, agriculture, industrial development, health infrastructure, and culture preservation.

“However, for the 12th Five Year Plan of Bhutan, the GoI has committed an amount of Nu 45,000mn, which is being utilized for the implementation of 82 Project Tied Assistance (PTA) Projects, 524 High Impact Community Development Projects and Program Grant Support to the Royal Government of Bhutan,” the press release states.

Moreover, an amount of INR 4,000mn is also committed towards the Transitional Trade Support Facility to develop trade infrastructure and trade governance mechanisms in Bhutan.

In the current release, for the development of 379 High Impact Community Development Projects, spread across all 20 Dzongkhags of Bhutan, an amount of Nu 965.25mn has been released.

According to the Embassy, “these Small Development Projects are being implemented by respective local governments in the fields of agriculture, health, education, and community development.”

Moreover, an amount of Nu 624.35mn has been released for the PTA Project “Blacktopping of 20 Gewog Centre Roads”. The Project is being implemented by the respective Dzongkhag administrations of Chukha, Dagana, Samtse, Mongar, Thimphu, Pemagatshel, Samdrupjongkhar, Sarpang, Trashigang, and Zhemgang.

The release also includes budgetary support of Nu 425mn toward a ‘Program Grant’, to facilitate the Royal Government in implementing its development initiatives. Other projects supported by this release are the Reconstruction of Wangduephodrang Dzong, the Water Flagship Project, the Construction of 150 bedded Mother and Child Hospital- Thimphu, the Waste Flagship Project, the Development of Sports infrastructure in Bhutan, the Government Initiated Network Project, the Development of Dhamdhum Industrial Park, Augmentation of existing Technical Training Institutes & Institutes of Zorig Chusum to Vocational colleges and the Construction of Talingthang to Dramaling road.

“The Government of India remains firmly committed to working together with the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Bhutan in advancing our close and unique ties of friendship and cooperation,” the press release states.

Post Views: 122
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
October 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top