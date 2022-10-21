GoI releases Nu 2.79bn for development projects in Bhutan

The Government of India (GoI) released an amount of Nu 2.79bn in September this year for key development projects being implemented in the country.

According to a press release from the Indian Embassy here, these bilateral projects are being executed in sectors such as road infrastructure, urban development, youth development, agriculture, industrial development, health infrastructure, and culture preservation.

“However, for the 12th Five Year Plan of Bhutan, the GoI has committed an amount of Nu 45,000mn, which is being utilized for the implementation of 82 Project Tied Assistance (PTA) Projects, 524 High Impact Community Development Projects and Program Grant Support to the Royal Government of Bhutan,” the press release states.

Moreover, an amount of INR 4,000mn is also committed towards the Transitional Trade Support Facility to develop trade infrastructure and trade governance mechanisms in Bhutan.

In the current release, for the development of 379 High Impact Community Development Projects, spread across all 20 Dzongkhags of Bhutan, an amount of Nu 965.25mn has been released.

According to the Embassy, “these Small Development Projects are being implemented by respective local governments in the fields of agriculture, health, education, and community development.”

Moreover, an amount of Nu 624.35mn has been released for the PTA Project “Blacktopping of 20 Gewog Centre Roads”. The Project is being implemented by the respective Dzongkhag administrations of Chukha, Dagana, Samtse, Mongar, Thimphu, Pemagatshel, Samdrupjongkhar, Sarpang, Trashigang, and Zhemgang.

The release also includes budgetary support of Nu 425mn toward a ‘Program Grant’, to facilitate the Royal Government in implementing its development initiatives. Other projects supported by this release are the Reconstruction of Wangduephodrang Dzong, the Water Flagship Project, the Construction of 150 bedded Mother and Child Hospital- Thimphu, the Waste Flagship Project, the Development of Sports infrastructure in Bhutan, the Government Initiated Network Project, the Development of Dhamdhum Industrial Park, Augmentation of existing Technical Training Institutes & Institutes of Zorig Chusum to Vocational colleges and the Construction of Talingthang to Dramaling road.

“The Government of India remains firmly committed to working together with the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Bhutan in advancing our close and unique ties of friendship and cooperation,” the press release states.