GoI Hands Over Nu 2.90 Billion for Bhutan’s 13th FYP Projects

The Government of India (GoI) has handed over cheques amounting to Nu 2.90 billion to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to support the implementation of development projects under the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP), reaffirming the longstanding development partnership between the two countries.

The cheques were handed over on October 12 during the 19th Monthly Coordination Meeting between the Embassy of India (EoI) in Thimphu and the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) to review progress on India-supported projects under the 2024–2029 plan.

The funding covers a range of priority sectors, including education, skills development, agriculture, health, infrastructure, renewable energy, digital technology, religious affairs and social welfare. The meeting also reviewed the implementation status of ongoing projects and discussed measures to facilitate their progress.

Among the major allocations, Nu 632.5 million was disbursed for developing quality and fit-for-purpose infrastructure at colleges under the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB). The project has a total cost of Nu 1.91 billion.

Human resource development and skilling programmes received Nu 492.4 million against a total project cost of Nu 1.77 billion, while Nu 357.3 million was provided for professional development and immersion and exchange programmes for teachers, education leaders and students, under a project costing Nu 1.69 billion.

In the agriculture sector, Nu 250 million was handed over for Phase II of the chain-link fencing programme to protect crops from wildlife. The phase will cover 60 fencing projects with a combined length of 399 kilometres across 19 dzongkhags, at a total cost of Nu 500 million.

Under Phase I, 193 fencing projects covering 1,042 kilometres across all 20 dzongkhags, with a total project cost of Nu 1.5 billion, have been completed or are under implementation.

The programme is expected to strengthen crop protection and support rural livelihoods by reducing human-wildlife conflict, an ongoing challenge for farming communities across Bhutan.

Infrastructure development also featured prominently in the latest disbursement. The redevelopment of the Phuentsholing Sports Association Ground under the Phuentsholing Thromde Enhancement Programme received Nu 148.9 million, against a total project cost of Nu 231 million.

The establishment of the National Weather and Flood Warning Centre and associated scientific facilities in Thimphu received Nu 99 million. The project, valued at Nu 331.7 million, includes a 24-hour national centre to strengthen weather monitoring and flood-warning services.

Digital technology for teaching and learning at eight RUB colleges received Nu 87.6 million, while the Digital Skilling Programme, known as Digital Drukyul, received Nu 88.3 million. The latter is intended to reach around 100,000 citizens across gewogs, expanding access to digital skills and supporting wider digital inclusion.

The Royal Institute of Management in Thimphu received Nu 82.9 million for developing physical infrastructure and facilities. Other allocations included Nu 36.5 million for the Thimphu District Court construction project and Nu 16.638 million for the renovation of Gelephu General Hospital.

The government also received Nu 250 million as the ninth tranche of direct budgetary support under the programme grant.

Additional funding included Nu 299.2 million for infrastructure development for the Dratshang, Nu 44.25 million for the establishment of the Selwa Centre, Bhutan’s first dedicated centre for persons with disabilities, and Nu 16.3 million for the construction of the Khuru Kuenphen Bridge on the Bajo–Khuru secondary national highway. With the latest disbursement, the entire project cost of Nu 226.4 million for the bridge has been disbursed.

The meeting recalled the fifth Plan Talks, led by the foreign secretaries of the two countries on July 30, and the meetings held by India’s External Affairs Minister on September 16 and 17. Both engagements appreciated progress in implementing India’s support for Bhutan’s 13th FYP and the ongoing development projects.

The coordination meeting also reviewed progress on several large-scale projects supported by the Government of India.

These include the replacement and reconstruction of major highway bridges, involving 11 bridges at a total cost of Nu 1.08 billion. The bridges are Gektong Zam, Pakhadrang Zam, Revidrang Zam, Rollong Zam, Golingpong Zam, Chableychu Zam, Dramzang Zam, Chumpathang Zam, Kuchidiana Zam, Tsangchuthama Zam and Choralum Zam. Dramzang Zam has been completed.

The development of central and cluster schools, with a total allocation of Nu 6 billion, covers 37 schools, including 20 central schools and 17 cluster schools. The project includes infrastructure improvements, technological upgrades, green energy initiatives and better sporting facilities.

The meeting also reviewed the e-mobility initiative, which will support the procurement of 100 electric cars for official use and 45 electric buses for public transport at a total project cost of Nu 1.21 billion.

Under the government office construction project, new offices for all ministries are planned across two locations in Thimphu, with a total project cost of Nu 1.63 billion.

Renewable energy initiatives worth Nu 1 billion include distributed energy systems at three technical institutions, solar-powered last-mile electrification in selected communities of Trashiyangtse, Lunana and Lhuentse, solar water-heating systems, greenhouse solar dryers, a 1-megawatt green hydrogen demonstration project in Thimphu, feasibility studies for utility-scale solar and wind projects, and skills development in renewable energy.

The meeting further reviewed the Multi-Disciplinary Super Speciality Hospital project, which includes a 200-bed cancer hospital alongside a 430-bed inpatient and outpatient department at the existing Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital and Thimphu General Hospital upon successful commissioning of the new facility. India’s allocation for the project under the 13th FYP is Nu 4 billion.

Human resource development programmes under the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, with an allocation of Nu 183 million, will support in-service skills training in tourism, construction, agriculture, production, information and communications technology, city bus services and Bhutan Post, as well as student and faculty exchanges for RUB colleges.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief of Mission of the EoI in Thimphu and the Director General of the Department of Macro-Fiscal and Development Finance under the MoF, along with officials from the Indian Embassy and relevant Bhutanese ministries and agencies.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu