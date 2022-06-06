Go easy, go green!

As we observed the Social Forestry Day early this week and will observe the World Environment Day tomorrow, let us not forget that green or an eco-friendly lifestyle doesn’t need to be difficult or expensive.

That is what the UN Bhutan office has been showing to us through its UV water filtration system and water dispenser in their meeting rooms to limit the consumption of bottled water and plastic waste. It reported having reduced the use of 2,400 bottled water every month.

An initiative of such kind, though small and limited, can go a long way if we are really serious about achieving the vision of a zero waste society by 2030.

Similarly, the Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary, a five-star resort in Paro, before the Covid-19 pandemic, was issuing glass bottles, steel straws and degradable paper for packing food items, which have been targeted to minimize the use of plastic.

The above initiatives are also a reminder that one doesn’t need to be a spendthrift or need to be a serious activist of environment and environment conservation to make a difference.

It’s also a reminder that going green even at an individual level isn’t about finding extra time or paying extra money to do so. The concepts of sustainability can be applied to every aspect of our life and everywhere that we go, and this includes our home and workplace too. No matter what houses we live in and what jobs we thrive on, there’s always something we can do that makes our home and work environment a little more earth-friendly.

With climate change and global warming dominating discussion in the world, the responsibility is on us to provide a helping hand by being environmentally conscious at workplace and home too by making some simple and small changes in our daily lifestyle.

Going green is, therefore, a great way to reduce our environmental footprint and help the planet. Being green is all about reducing how many resources we use, reusing items when we can, and recycling items that can’t be reused.

A simple change in our lifestyle can actually go a long way in reducing our carbon footprint. And it must start at home. Using recycling materials. Minding the amount of garbage we produce every day. Switching off lights or television when there is no one watching it. And as simple as turning off the tap when you are brushing. All these are simple ways through which we can reduce wastage of resources.

We could also carry a water bottle instead of using a disposable bottle, switch off gadgets like laptops and printers when not in use, use less paper for printing, use energy saving lights and use reusable bags while shopping. These may appear as small initiatives, but they would be our most significant contribution to the environment.