GNH Explored as Pathway to Transform Bhutan’s Food Systems

Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness (GNH) philosophy is being explored as a potential framework for transforming food systems, as global leaders, policymakers and food-system practitioners gathered in Paro for the inaugural Global Conscious Food Systems Summit.

Held under the theme “Activating the Heart of Food Systems Transformation,” the five-day summit brought together about 260 international participants and more than 100 Bhutanese participants to examine how food systems can become more sustainable, equitable and responsive to human wellbeing and the environment.

The summit, jointly hosted by the Royal Government of Bhutan, the Conscious Food Systems Alliance (CoFSA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), took a broader approach to food-system transformation, looking beyond agricultural production, technology and markets to consider values, culture, spirituality, individual choices and wellbeing.

Discussions examined how changes in individual behaviour and consciousness could contribute to wider transformations in agriculture, nutrition, markets, public policy and environmental sustainability.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya, who was in Bhutan for the summit, addressed the opening plenary on “Rising to the Moment: Igniting Consciousness to Address the Polycrisis.”

Bhutan’s development philosophy featured prominently through a dedicated session titled “Cultivating Happiness: GNH as the Blueprint for Food System Transformation in Bhutan.”

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Younten Phuntsho said the GNH philosophy encourages a broader understanding of prosperity and development, including reflection on what development should ultimately achieve for people and communities.

According to the summit agenda, Bhutan’s development has been guided by GNH, which places importance on ecological resilience, cultural preservation, economic progress and good governance. The philosophy has also influenced the country’s approach to food and sustainable agriculture.

Bhutan launched its national food systems pathways in 2021, with the objective of developing a carbon-neutral, environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient food system.

The summit used Bhutan as a case study to explore how food production and consumption could be connected with spiritual values, indigenous knowledge and traditional ecological practices.

Several sessions focused specifically on Bhutan’s food systems, covering food as medicine, nutrition and longevity, women’s participation in agriculture, traditional crops, food heritage, education, youth engagement, conscious consumption and investment.

One session on cultural integrity and food heritage examined the importance of preserving Dru-na-gu, Bhutan’s nine traditional food crops, amid climate change and the growing presence of exotic food varieties. Participants discussed how safeguarding indigenous crops could contribute to both cultural preservation and food security.

Women’s role in agriculture was another key focus. The summit highlighted women’s contributions to farming and household food security and explored how women-led agricultural cooperatives could strengthen climate resilience and contribute to a GNH-aligned food system.

The role of schools in shaping future food systems was also discussed. Initiatives such as the National School Feeding Programme, School Agriculture Programme and One Child, One Egg project were examined as opportunities to link nutrition, agriculture and education.

Investment was another important theme. A Bhutan-focused session provided food-system innovators with an opportunity to present their models to potential impact investors, in line with the objectives of the Bhutan AgriSustain Fund and efforts to strengthen agricultural value chains.

The final day shifted the focus from dialogue to collective action, with sessions examining policy, governance, investment, conscious food production, community building and organisational culture. The summit also sought to strengthen collective action around the role of consciousness, values and inner development in transforming food systems.

For Bhutan, the gathering provided an opportunity to connect its GNH philosophy with the global food-systems debate while highlighting the links between food, culture, human wellbeing and the natural environment.

The summit concluded on September 4, marking an effort to move the conversation beyond food production towards a more holistic understanding of how food systems can support healthier people, resilient communities and a sustainable environment.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu