GMC Receives Proposals from Spiritual Leaders- Constructions Set to Begin

Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) has received 23 proposals from various Buddhist spiritual leaders to establish monasteries, temples, and other sacred structures, reflecting a growing interest in making GMC a hub for mindfulness and spirituality.

“From the perspective of spiritual investments, there has been very positive feedback and encouraging progress, reflecting the alignment of these projects with Bhutan’s cultural and spiritual values. This development will further enhance Gelephu’s role as a hub for mindfulness and spirituality,” said an official from GMC.

The approval process is ongoing, with proposals being carefully evaluated. “At this stage, several proposals are in different stages of assessment. The process of land allocation and regulatory approvals is being carefully streamlined,” the official added.

A significant number of proposals have come from Buddhist masters representing different lineages of Vajrayana Buddhism, alongside plans for retreat centers catering to practitioners from diverse traditions. Each proposal is assessed based on key criteria, including alignment with GMC’s spiritual vision, the credibility and capacity of the proposing institutions, and architectural and environmental considerations, to ensure harmony with GMC’s overall development plan.

“While GMC is envisioned as the capital of Vajrayana Buddhism, it is also designed as a place of spiritual inclusivity. The development of spiritual spaces will continue to evolve as part of GMC’s broader framework for mindful and harmonious living,” the official stated.

Sites for four key spiritual structures have already been identified, with construction set to commence soon. These structures include the Gelephu Chorten in Dawathang, Gelephu Dzong at Phulahari, Gyenyen Neykhang at Phulahari, and Tashi Gomang Chorten in Tashiling.

“These landmark structures will play a significant role in establishing GMC as a sacred center for spiritual practice, pilgrimage, and cultural preservation,” officials said.

The GMC Masterplan has integrated dedicated zones for spiritual and cultural infrastructure, recognizing their vital role in shaping the city’s identity and purpose. Land parcels within GMC have been earmarked for the development of Buddhist centers, stupas, and spiritual sanctuaries.

Land allocation will occur once proposals are approved, guided by principles of harmony with the natural landscape, accessibility for practitioners and visitors, and alignment with the broader GMC vision of mindfulness and holistic well-being.

This spiritual development aligns with His Majesty the King’s vision, to establish GMC as a spiritual sanctuary. His Majesty urged Bhutan’s spiritual leaders — the dratshang, lams, and trulkus — to help shape GMC’s spiritual identity through monasteries, institutions, and communities.

“I am deeply appreciative of their efforts, and this year, they are set to begin more than 21 projects, supported by the funding and dedication of their patrons and devotees. This is a promising step towards creating a strong spiritual foundation for the GMC,” His Majesty stated.

His Majesty emphasized that Bhutan’s spiritual legacy, shaped by Guru Rinpoche and Zhabdrung Nawang Namgyal must endure for generations to come. “The blessing lies in our people continuing to enjoy prosperous, happy, and secure lives for generations to come. Similarly, the goal of the GMC is aligned with this vision: to pave the way for a brighter future, particularly for our youth,” His Majesty said.

Meanwhile, in a profound gesture of dedication, the Central Monastic Body has contributed Nu. 100 million towards the establishment of the Vajrayana Centre at GMC. Additionally, His Eminence Laytshog Lopen of the Central Monastic Body personally contributed USD 70,000 to support its construction.

The Central Monastic Body stated that, guided by the farsighted vision and unwavering leadership of His Majesty the King, this investment ensures the enduring presence of Pelden Drukpa’s sacred teachings for generations to come.

With construction about to begin and spiritual investments pouring in, GMC is well on its way to becoming a global beacon of mindfulness and spiritual practice, rooted in Bhutan’s rich cultural heritage.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu