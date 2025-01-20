GMC Ignites Hopes of Economic and Social Transformation in Gelephu and Beyond

The development of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) is set to bring transformative benefits to both Gelephu and the broader region, offering immense opportunities in sectors ranging from tourism to sustainable development, education, and cross-border collaboration. With focus on mental health, well-being, and sustainability, the GMC has the potential to reshape the landscape of Bhutan and its neighboring states in Northeast India, particularly Assam, Tripura, and Mizoram.

The impact of GMC extends beyond Bhutan’s borders, particularly to Assam and other Northeast States such as Tripura and Mizoram. Several industries in Assam are poised to benefit from GMC’s development:

Assam, along with Tripura and Mizoram, is home to a vast bamboo industry. The development of GMC offers these states an opportunity to supply bamboo for construction and other uses, fostering cross-border trade and industrial collaboration.

Assam’s tourism sector stands to benefit significantly as GMC draws international visitors. Assam-based tour operators and transporters expect to capitalize on the influx of tourists traveling to and from Gelephu, providing services ranging from local tours to transportation of construction materials during GMC’s development phase.

“The Assam tourism industry is betting big on the GMC. We are hoping to get a lot of international tourists once GMC comes up,” said a tour agent in Guwahati, Ranga Sonowal.

“Tour operators, transporters are expecting to get some good business. Transporters are looking forward to ferry a lot of construction material from Assam and northeast to Gelephu. Tour operators are hoping that people from Assam and other northeastern states would travel to GMC.”

The Assam textiles sector anticipates increased access to Bhutanese textiles and designs. This could open up new markets for regional products and international fashion, boosting trade and collaboration in the garment industry.

Udayan Garg, a textile merchant said, “Assam textile sector and the fashion industry is looking forward to getting an easy access to the Bhutanese textiles and designs and a bigger international market once the GMC comes up.”

Likewise, Assam’s farming sector, particularly in areas like Kokrajhar, expects to see increased demand for its produce as Gelephu’s growing population and tourism sector require agricultural goods. The region could establish a direct supply chain to the GMC, benefiting farmers in the Bodoland area and beyond.

“Many young businessmen and entrepreneurs are looking forward to investing in GMC. They are curious to know more about the project. Many such people I spoke to told me they want more information on GMC,” said Oineetom Ojah, a journalist for Northeast Live.

“The general opinion is that it will create some jobs for the skilled workforce. People of Bodoland area like Kokrajhar, Tamulpur are hoping they will get jobs and their living standards will improve. They are also expecting that because of GMC, the rail and road infra in the area will improve.”

The development of the Gelephu International Airport will further strengthen ties between Bhutan and Assam, offering significant benefits for people in the border regions. Currently, it takes at least five hours to reach Guwahati, Assam’s largest city, and another hour to access the international airport. Once operational, the Gelephu International Airport will provide a more time- and cost-effective route for people from areas like Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Bongaigaon to travel abroad.

“This improved connectivity will reduce travel time and expenses for the people of Northeast India, offering more efficient access to global destinations. Additionally, the airport could become a key gateway for tourism and trade, benefiting both Assam and Bhutan,” said a young businessman from Guwahati, Gaurav Bhatia, who is interested in buying properties in GMC.

The partnership between Bhutan and Assam has the potential to extend into various sectors, ensuring maximum benefits for the people of both regions. Key areas for collaboration include joint initiatives in farming, particularly in sustainable agriculture; can benefit both regions by creating cross-border supply chains and increasing agricultural productivity.

Collaboration in the textiles sector could see the exchange of designs, fabrics, and techniques, promoting regional craftsmanship on a global scale. A coordinated effort to promote both regions as tourist destinations can lead to a vibrant and sustainable tourism industry, benefiting local businesses, artisans, and communities.

By leveraging Bhutan’s wellness culture and Assam’s growing medical infrastructure, both regions could become hubs for medical tourism, attracting visitors seeking specialized treatments.

Collaboration in education, especially in fields like medical education, could create new opportunities for students in both regions, such as access to institutions like IIT-Guwahati for Bhutanese students.

GMC’s emphasis on mindfulness, wellness, and a holistic lifestyle will contribute significantly to the region’s quality of life. With meditation centers, green spaces, and wellness programs, the city will prioritize mental health, reduce stress, and promote emotional well-being. This focus on holistic living will encourage a healthy and peaceful lifestyle, drawing visitors interested in mindfulness retreats and wellness tourism.

The anticipated influx of international tourists seeking peace, mental clarity, and spiritual growth will provide a boost to the local economy. The hospitality sector—ranging from hotels and wellness centers to cultural activities—stands to benefit from the rise in demand for services and experiences unique to the region. The growth in tourism will have a ripple effect on local businesses, creating job opportunities and contributing to the economic development of Gelephu.

The GMC represents a vision of peaceful, sustainable development that extends far beyond Bhutan’s borders. As GMC takes shape, it promises to elevate Gelephu’s status as a global center for mindfulness and well-being while offering significant economic, social, and infrastructural benefits to Assam and the Northeast. Through strategic cross-border collaboration, the people of both regions stand to gain from enhanced trade, improved infrastructure, and increased cultural exchange. The GMC is not just a local project—it’s a blueprint for regional growth, prosperity, and deeper ties between Bhutan and its neighboring states in India.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu