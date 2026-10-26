GMC Governor: “Let Us Welcome Every Visitor as Our Own”

As Gelephu prepares to welcome one of the largest gatherings in Bhutan’s history, the Governor of Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering, has issued a call that goes beyond logistics: let every visitor experience the warmth, compassion and generosity that define Bhutan.

“Let us all come together as welcoming hosts and greet everyone visiting Gelephu with the warmth and hospitality of Bhutan,” Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering said, urging people across the country to embrace the occasion as a shared national responsibility.

An estimated 100,000 to 120,000 devotees and visitors are expected for the simultaneous raising of 108 Jangchub Chortens along a 12-kilometre stretch of the Mao Chhu riverbanks on November 1. For the Governor, the challenge is not simply accommodating a massive crowd, but demonstrating Bhutan’s finest values to the world.

Coinciding with the Descending Day of Lord Buddha and the Coronation Day of His Majesty the King, the ceremony is expected to draw people from across Bhutan and abroad for a historic gathering centred on faith, compassion and spiritual devotion.

“As of today, Bhutan has not seen a gathering of this scale, with more than 100,000 people expected to come together in one place,” the Governor said.

With hotels and established accommodation facilities nearing capacity, the preparations have extended beyond official arrangements. Private tent operators and community groups are developing around 18 large tent sites using bamboo and other locally available materials. These sites are expected to accommodate more than 50,000 people at highly subsidised rates, providing alternatives for visitors unable to secure hotel rooms or guesthouse accommodation.

The arrangements are intended to make participation more accessible, particularly for ordinary Bhutanese travelling long distances to witness the historic occasion.

The Governor has also reassured visitors who may be concerned about registration. Although online pre-registration is encouraged to help organisers estimate attendance and plan resources, those unable to register online will still be welcomed to attend the ceremonies.

Transport and public services present another major challenge. Thousands of vehicles are expected to enter Gelephu, placing pressure on roads, parking areas, sanitation facilities and other essential services. Managing traffic and crowd movement will be critical to ensuring that visitors can participate safely.

More than 2,000 advance volunteers, including members of the Bolero Drivers Association, security forces, Pelsung personnel and student clean-up teams, are contributing to preparations.

The Bolero Drivers Association has committed vehicles free of charge, while volunteers are helping prepare routes, drainage networks and public facilities. Their contributions demonstrate that hosting the gathering is not solely the responsibility of authorities, but a collective effort requiring people to offer their time, skills and resources.

Health and emergency preparedness are also priorities. Dedicated health hubs, emergency medical clinics and strategically positioned ambulances are planned to operate around the clock across key congregation areas throughout the four-day programme, ensuring medical assistance is accessible as crowds gather along the riverbanks and surrounding areas.

The 108 Jangchub Chortens, each measuring 15 metres in height, will rise together along the Mao Chhu as a collective spiritual offering. Beyond their physical presence, they represent an occasion for people from different regions and backgrounds to unite through faith and devotion.

For Gelephu, the success of the gathering will depend not only on infrastructure and logistical arrangements, but also on how visitors are received and cared for. A bed offered to a traveler, a free ride, a shared meal or assistance to an elderly devotee can become as meaningful to the experience as the ceremony itself.

As November 1 approaches, the Governor’s appeal is a reminder that hospitality is more than a practical necessity. It is an expression of Bhutanese values and an opportunity for the country to demonstrate that unity is built through everyday acts of kindness as much as through grand national undertakings.

“November 1, 2026, will be a moment to live this life now,” Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering said.

As thousands make their way to Gelephu, the call is clear: welcome every visitor not merely as a guest, but as a fellow participant in a historic spiritual offering.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu