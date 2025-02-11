Global Titans at WEF Applaud GMC, Eye Investment in Bhutan’s Bold Vision

At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, global leaders convened for a week-long discussion under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.” Among the distinguished participants was Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who engaged with political and thought leaders from around the world.

During these interactions, many leaders expressed deep appreciation for Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project and showed keen interest in exploring investment opportunities. The Prime Minister noted that GMC, envisioned as a transformative economic and innovation hub, garnered positive attention for its unique approach to sustainable development and well-being.

This marked Bhutan’s first-ever participation in the prestigious WEF Annual Meeting, an invitation extended in recognition of the country’s exemplary governance and visionary leadership under His Majesty The King.

Throughout the five-day forum, the Prime Minister showcased Bhutan’s vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City, explaining its strategic importance in promoting sustainable urban development, innovation, and economic growth. GMC’s alignment with Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness (GNH) philosophy and its commitment to environmental sustainability—Bhutan being the world’s only carbon-negative country—further strengthened its appeal to global investors.

Speaking about his discussions with global leaders, the Prime Minister shared, “Many were curious about GMC, and I had separate meetings to explain its objectives and potential. Their response was overwhelmingly positive, with several expressing their willingness to support and even invest in the project.”

Concerning key takeaways for Bhutan, the WEF Annual Meeting 2025 served as a platform for global leaders to address major geopolitical and economic challenges, including geopolitical stability, economic growth, and inclusive energy transition. Bhutan stands to benefit significantly from the key insights and strategic partnerships formed during this global summit, as well as from the Prime Minister’s engagements outside the formal discussions.

With growing international interest in GMC, Bhutan now has the opportunity to attract global investments, further cementing its role as a model nation for sustainable development and mindful innovation.

The WEF was founded in 1971 by Klaus Schwab, a German economist and business professor at the University of Geneva. Initially established as the European Management Forum, it was conceived as a nonprofit foundation aimed at bringing together business leaders from Europe to discuss economic and management strategies. Over time, its scope expanded beyond Europe, incorporating a broader global vision that addressed geopolitical, economic, technological, and environmental challenges.

In 1987, reflecting its growing international influence, the forum rebranded itself as the World Economic Forum, transforming into a premier global platform that convenes heads of state, business magnates, economists, and thought leaders. Today, the WEF hosts its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where world leaders, policymakers, and CEOs from around 1,000 major multinational corporations and organizations gather to deliberate on global governance, economic policies, technological innovation, and sustainable development.

Despite its increasing global reach, Bhutan had never participated in the WEF over the past 44 years, making its 2025 entry a historic milestone. The invitation extended to Bhutan was a recognition of the country’s unique governance model, its pioneering philosophy of GNH, and its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. Bhutan’s participation in the Annual Meeting 2025 signifies a growing interest among world leaders in the nation’s policies, economic strategies, and future projects, including the ambitious GMC.

By Sangay Rabten from Thimphu