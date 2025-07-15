GIA to be officially inaugurated by 2029

If all goes according to plan, Gelephu International Airport (GIA) will be inaugurated on December 17, 2029, coinciding with Bhutan’s 122nd National Day anniversary.

According to a press release issued by the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) Media and Communications Team, primary construction works are scheduled to commence by June 2026. The GMC further stated that the aerodrome certification process will begin in July 2028. This is the formal procedure through which the national civil aviation authority- in Bhutan’s case, the Bhutan Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) – verifies that an airport complies with all safety, operational, and infrastructure requirements for commercial flight operations.

The aerodrome certification process ensures that runways, taxiways, aprons, lighting systems, navigation aids, firefighting capabilities, security infrastructure, and operational protocols meet both national and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. This rigorous process involves comprehensive inspections, verification of safety management systems, training documentation, emergency response planning, and flight trials. Typically, certification occurs once major construction is complete but prior to the commencement of commercial operations. Upon successful certification, the airport is officially authorized to handle scheduled commercial flights.

Meanwhile, construction of the passenger terminal building is expected to be completed by March 2029, with the Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) phase scheduled to begin in July 2029. According to ICAO, the ORAT process ensures that a new airport, or a major new facility within an existing airport, is fully prepared for safe, seamless, and efficient operations from day one.

The ORAT phase involves testing all systems and facilities under live conditions, including baggage handling, security screening, passenger check-in, boarding gates, and IT systems. During this period, extensive training will be provided to airport staff, airlines, security personnel, immigration officers, and ground handling teams to ensure operational readiness. Trial flights and passenger simulations will be conducted to identify and resolve any bottlenecks, while coordination among all stakeholders – including the airport operator, airlines, government agencies, contractors, and vendors – will be fine-tuned. The process culminates in the transfer of operational responsibility from construction teams to the airport’s permanent management. A robust ORAT phase is critical to avoiding operational disruptions and ensuring a smooth passenger experience from the outset.

For Gelephu International Airport, the ORAT phase will begin in July 2029, allowing ample time for final testing, staff onboarding, trial operations, and resolution of any outstanding issues ahead of the planned inauguration on December 17, 2029.

In an earlier interview, GMC officials confirmed that the budget for Phase I of GIA’s development has been optimized to remain within USD 500 million. Designed with state-of-the-art facilities and sustainability as a core principle, the airport aims to enhance regional connectivity while upholding rigorous environmental standards.

The project is being executed in collaboration with Changi Airports International (CAI), Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). CAI—a globally recognized leader in airport investment, management, and consultancy—will provide integrated solutions to position Gelephu International Airport as a world-class aviation hub. With experience spanning over 60 airports in 30 countries, CAI’s notable projects include Tom Jobim International Airport in Brazil, Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in China, and Fukuoka Airport in Japan.

MQDC, a prominent Thailand-based property developer known for its ‘For All Well-Being’ philosophy, will contribute its extensive expertise in sustainable construction. The company is dedicated to advancing high construction standards and innovative sustainability practices, supported by initiatives such as the Research and Innovation for Sustainability Centre (RISC)—Asia’s first research hub focused on sustainable building—and the FutureTales Lab, a futurology center dedicated to solutions for future well-being.

Given the potential impact of monsoon conditions on the construction timeline, GMC officials confirmed that contingency plans have been developed in close collaboration with experts from CAI and Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO). With over 75 years of experience in designing future-ready airports, NACO is conducting detailed feasibility studies and supporting the implementation of resilient and sustainable construction practices to mitigate potential delays.

Strategic Importance and Design

Spanning four square kilometres across the Paitha River in Sarpang Dzongkhag, the GIA will serve as Bhutan’s southern gateway and a cornerstone of the Gelephu Mindfulness City. Its key features include:

A 3,000-metre CAT I Code 4E runway, initially capable of accommodating Airbus A321 and Boeing 737 aircraft, with the capacity to handle wide-body aircraft in the future

Initial capacity for 1.3 million passengers annually, expandable to over 5.5 million as demand grows

A terminal inspired by Bhutan’s four forest ecosystems: evergreen oak, cool broadleaf, warm broadleaf, and subtropical

Engineering Features and Environmental Stewardship

The project carefully balances technical performance with environmental responsibility:

A box culvert system will preserve the natural flow of the Paitha River beneath the runway

Sustainable measures include on-site renewable energy generation and passive ventilation systems to reduce energy use

Economic Impact and Employment Opportunities

The airport will drive regional growth and community wellbeing by:

Creating jobs during construction and operation

Providing training programmes to upskill Bhutanese workers

Enhancing cargo capacity to support exports and local producers

Cultural Integration and Community Benefits

Reflecting Bhutanese identity and heritage, the design will feature:

Traditional craftsmanship in terminal architecture and interior details

Landscaped areas showcasing native plant species

Seamless integration with future developments within Gelephu Mindfulness City

In order to garner funds for the airport construction, and enable Bhutanese to invest, Oro Bank, the official bank of Gelephu Mindfulness City, initiated a special Fixed-Term Deposit (FTD) programme which was available for Bhutanese living abroad. In the Royal Address during last year’s(2024) National Day celebrations, His Majesty the King emphasized the vital role of the Gelephu International Airport in establishing the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) as a key aviation hub. “This project is not just an infrastructure development—it is a People’s Project, a nation-building effort, a lifeline for Bhutan, for our economy, security, sovereignty, and ultimately, our future,” His Majesty stated.

His Majesty also highlighted the overwhelming support from Bhutanese communities abroad, particularly from Australia, the United States, and Canada, who have collectively pledged nearly $140 million to the project.

A similar scheme for Bhutanese called the Gelephu Mindfulness City Nation Building Bond (GNBB) was launched. It has been officially listed on the Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan (RSEB), following a record-breaking primary market subscription. Issued by the Gelephu Investment & Development Corporation (GIDC), the bond raised Nu. 3,347 billion from 35,403 Bhutanese retail investors, positioning it as one of the most significant debt offerings in Bhutan’s capital market history.

The Gelephu International Airport stands as a symbol of Bhutan’s forward-looking vision, economic aspirations, and the unity of its people in building a prosperous future.

Located in the picturesque Samtenling Gewog, just 2 km away from the vibrant Gelephu town, this airport has been upgraded to an international status on September 16, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the region’s aviation history.

As one of only four airports in Bhutan, it plays a pivotal role in connecting Bhutan to the rest of the world. It first opened its doors to travelers in a grand inauguration ceremony in October 2012 and began regular operations on December 17, 2015, strengthening the nation’s connectivity and accessibility.

During the July 8, 2025 ceremony at GIA, Liew Mun Leong, Chief Executive Officer, Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority said the groundbreaking for the GIA marks the commencement of construction of the airport, which signifies the beginning of the realisation of His Majesty’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). “The airport itself is one of the key components of GMC. It will bring the world to Bhutan and Bhutan to the world. It will be transformative to Bhutan economically and socially. Having worked on the building of Changi Airport and having served as Chairman of Changi Airport, I can testify to the phenomenal impact that an airport can make to a country and its people. The Gelephu International Airport symbolises Bhutan’s readiness to thoughtfully open itself to the world, setting a new standard of meaningful and mindful development.”

