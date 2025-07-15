GIA Construction Sparks Optimism for Business Growth in Gelephu

The groundbreaking ceremony for the much-anticipated Gelephu International Airport (GIA), held on July 8, 2025, has ignited fresh optimism among the business community in Gelephu. Marking a significant milestone in Bhutan’s development journey, the commencement of GIA construction is expected to stimulate local businesses and strengthen the town’s economic prospects.

Suresh Rai, Regional Head of the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) in Gelephu, expressed strong optimism about the transformative impact the Gelephu International Airport (GIA) will have on the region’s economic trajectory.

According to Suresh, local businesses in Gelephu have long struggled with limited market reach and a lack of sustained economic activity, which has stifled growth and job creation in the area. “Many local businesses have faced persistent challenges over the years due to restricted access to larger markets and insufficient footfall,” he explained. “This has prevented many small enterprises from reaching their full potential.”

He believes that the commencement of the GIA construction represents a turning point for the local economy. “The construction phase alone will bring in a significant workforce comprising contractors, engineers, skilled labourers, and support staff from across the country. These workers will require food, lodging, daily essentials, and other services. This demand will inject fresh revenue into local restaurants, grocery stores, accommodation providers, transport operators, and retailers,” he said.

Beyond immediate gains, Suresh emphasized the long-term prospects the airport will unlock for Gelephu. “Once operational, the GIA will connect Gelephu to regional and international destinations, opening doors for trade, tourism, and investment that were unimaginable before. We expect an influx of visitors, business delegations, and investors who will bring new ideas, capital, and partnerships,” he said.

He added that this surge in activity will not only boost turnover for existing businesses but will also create fertile ground for new ventures to emerge, from hospitality and logistics to retail and professional services. “The entire ecosystem will benefit. It will raise the standard of living, generate new employment opportunities, and drive much-needed diversification of the local economy,” he noted.

Suresh stressed that local entrepreneurs must be ready to seize these opportunities. “This is the time for our business community to step up, build capacity, and deliver services that meet higher expectations. We must match the ambition of this project with the same level of commitment and professionalism,” he said.

He called for collective responsibility to ensure that Gelephu’s growth story aligns with His Majesty’s vision of mindful, inclusive, and sustainable development.

“We owe it to His Majesty’s vision to ensure that this project uplifts the community and drives sustainable growth,” he said.

Local entrepreneurs are equally optimistic about the positive ripple effects the Gelephu International Airport (GIA) is expected to generate. Choney Dorji, owner of Ting Tong Accessories, shared his enthusiasm for the new opportunities that the project will create for small businesses like his.

“With more people coming into Gelephu, businesses like mine will naturally see more customers walking through the door,” Choney said. “This gives me confidence that we will see steady growth and have the chance to expand our services in ways we could not have imagined before.”

Choney noted that Gelephu’s relatively quiet commercial environment has, until now, limited the market for retailers and small traders. He believes that the influx of workers, professionals, and visitors will inject fresh vitality into the local economy, benefitting a wide range of businesses, from restaurants and grocery shops to service providers and wholesalers.

Importantly, Choney praised the current business environment and regulatory framework, describing them as business-friendly and aligned with sound international practices. “Having clear, supportive policies makes it much easier for small businesses like mine to operate and grow sustainably,” he said. “When rules are transparent and fair, it encourages us to invest more, hire more staff, and improve our services to meet rising demand.”

Already, the impact is being felt. Choney shared that Desuup and Gyalsup volunteers working on the GIA project have been frequenting his shop, purchasing essential accessories such as mobile phones, screen protectors, cases, and other items at affordable prices. “I make it a point to keep my products reasonably priced and of good quality, so that I can support our community as it grows alongside this project,” he said.

Looking ahead, Choney is determined to play his part in contributing to Gelephu’s transformation. He sees the success of his small business not only as a personal milestone but as a contribution to the wider economic upliftment of the town. “As more people come here for work and travel, the local market will grow and so will our responsibilities as business owners. I am fully committed to providing reliable products and honest service so that our customers feel confident to spend locally, knowing they are getting value for their money.”

He added that he is prepared to expand his range of products and services to meet evolving needs. “This is a chance for local entrepreneurs to show what we are capable of. I want my business to be a small but meaningful part of Gelephu’s journey towards becoming a vibrant economic hub,” he said.

Sheela Maya Rai of Bupal Enterprise echoed similar sentiments, expressing strong confidence that the Gelephu International Airport (GIA) project will inject fresh momentum into the local economy. Having operated her retail business in Gelephu for the past four years, Sheela has witnessed first-hand both the challenges and the untapped potential of the town’s business environment.

“Currently, business activities are steady but quite limited,” Sheela explained. “We have loyal customers, but the overall market has not grown enough to truly sustain expansion or create more employment opportunities. With the construction of the GIA now underway, we expect this situation to change significantly.”

She elaborated that the influx of construction workers, engineers, consultants, and support staff will bring an immediate boost in demand for a wide range of goods and services. “More workers and visitors mean more customers for shops like mine, as well as for restaurants, grocery stores, accommodation providers, and other local businesses. This will translate into higher sales, more local spending, and better income for many families in Gelephu,” she said.

Sheela noted that the long-term impact could be even more transformative. She believes that once the airport is operational, Gelephu’s improved connectivity will open the doors to new markets and attract tourists, business travellers, and investors — all of whom will contribute to a thriving local economy.

Importantly, she pointed out that the benefits of this growth will not be limited to existing businesses alone. “This project brings opportunities not just for those of us who are already here, but also for young people and aspiring entrepreneurs who have ideas and the drive to start something new,” she said. “With more people in town and more money circulating locally, new businesses can open, existing ones can expand, and more jobs can be created for our youth.”

Sheela also stressed the importance of preparing for this growth responsibly. “We need to ensure that our services, products, and standards keep up with rising expectations. We must work hard to meet the needs of new customers and to maintain the trust and support of our community,” she said.

Looking ahead, Sheela remains hopeful and determined to play her part in this new chapter for Gelephu. “This is a moment for us to come together as a community — business owners, workers, and residents — to make the most of the opportunities that are coming our way. If we work with integrity and dedication, I believe the GIA project will help Gelephu flourish and become a more prosperous, vibrant town for everyone,” she added.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu