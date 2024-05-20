Getting Up, Crucial to Success

As we relish the luxury of the weekend holidays, Jigme Pelden Dorji, is scaling the heights of Everest. Among his essential gear, he carries the most cherished item of all – the Bhutanese National Flag. The 24-year-old is on a daring mission: to become the first Bhutanese to conquer Everest and to place and seal the Dragon proudly alongside those of other nations.

In a parallel feat of Bhutanese achievement, a Bhutanese work of fiction by Thukten Yeshi, The Monk Without Dharma, has been published from the United States through Amazon, Ingram Spark, Barnes & Noble, and other platforms. The book is edited by Victoria Zackheim. She wouldn’t even give a book a second look if she doesn’t sense value in it.

These two narratives, though different in their nature, share a common thread: we can achieve greatness. Bhutanese people can accomplish what others have and even surpass those achievements. Indeed! Jigme hasn’t yet reached the peak and we don’t know if Thukten’s book will sell. But the underlying message is simple: if we make the most of our Ngar – the Bhutanese spirit – we can prevail.

A common question asked is what will we get? Let him scale; let him write! We are already reaping the benefits of Jigme’s feat. The world is talking about the 24-year-old; and when he is the subject, Bhutan benefits. Similarly, the next time a Bhutanese goes to Victoria Zackheim, she will think twice before showing us the way out.

Of all, staying relevant in this new world order is not an easy feat. His Majesty our King spares no effort to ensure we maintain and elevate our global standing. Yet, we cannot place this monumental task solely on our King’s shoulders. Every citizen shares this responsibility, and each of us can contribute in unique and impactful ways.

We often hear the cliché, “Rome was not built in a day.” It’s not just the passage of time that built Rome; it was the collective effort of its people. To build Bhutan’s future, every single individual’s strength and support is vital.

This spirit of unity and collaboration is vividly evident on social media, where we see countless examples of Bhutanese coming together to contribute in different ways. It’s a powerful and inspiring testament to our shared commitment and the extraordinary potential we hold as a nation.

Further, we are fortunate to have a King who continually encourages innovation and firmly believes in the potential of the Bhutanese people. His Majesty personally supports those who contribute to the nation’s wellbeing in various ways.

Speaking to the graduates in 2013, His Majesty said. It’s no longer a question of whether we can do it or whether we can’t. It’s a question of whether we get up and do it. It’s a question of whether we care enough about our future. ”

Jigme and Thukten got up.