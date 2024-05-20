Getting Up, Crucial to Success
Getting Up, Crucial to Success
Getting Up, Crucial to Success
Journey towards entrepreneurship
Getting Up, Crucial to Success
History in the making
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride
Trending Now

Getting Up, Crucial to Success

As we relish the luxury of the weekend holidays, Jigme Pelden Dorji, is scaling the heights of Everest. Among his essential gear, he carries the most cherished item of all – the Bhutanese National Flag. The 24-year-old is on a daring mission: to become the first Bhutanese to conquer Everest and to place and seal the Dragon proudly alongside those of other nations.

In a parallel feat of Bhutanese achievement, a Bhutanese work of fiction by Thukten Yeshi, The Monk Without Dharma, has been published from the United States through Amazon, Ingram Spark, Barnes & Noble, and other platforms. The book is edited by Victoria Zackheim. She wouldn’t even give a book a second look if she doesn’t sense value in it.

These two narratives, though different in their nature, share a common thread: we can achieve greatness. Bhutanese people can accomplish what others have and even surpass those achievements. Indeed! Jigme hasn’t yet reached the peak and we don’t know if Thukten’s book will sell. But the underlying message is simple: if we make the most of our Ngar – the Bhutanese spirit – we can prevail.

A common question asked is what will we get? Let him scale; let him write! We are already reaping the benefits of Jigme’s feat. The world is talking about the 24-year-old; and when he is the subject, Bhutan benefits. Similarly, the next time a Bhutanese goes to Victoria Zackheim, she will think twice before showing us the way out.

Of all, staying relevant in this new world order is not an easy feat. His Majesty our King spares no effort to ensure we maintain and elevate our global standing. Yet, we cannot place this monumental task solely on our King’s shoulders. Every citizen shares this responsibility, and each of us can contribute in unique and impactful ways.

We often hear the cliché, “Rome was not built in a day.” It’s not just the passage of time that built Rome; it was the collective effort of its people. To build Bhutan’s future, every single individual’s strength and support is vital.

This spirit of unity and collaboration is vividly evident on social media, where we see countless examples of Bhutanese coming together to contribute in different ways. It’s a powerful and inspiring testament to our shared commitment and the extraordinary potential we hold as a nation.

Further, we are fortunate to have a King who continually encourages innovation and firmly believes in the potential of the Bhutanese people. His Majesty personally supports those who contribute to the nation’s wellbeing in various ways.

Speaking to the graduates in 2013, His Majesty said. It’s no longer a question of whether we can do it or whether we can’t. It’s a question of whether we get up and do it. It’s a question of whether we care enough about our future. ”

Jigme and Thukten got up.

Post Views: 97
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Getting Up, Crucial to Success

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Getting Up, Crucial to Success
Getting Up, Crucial to Success