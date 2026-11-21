Gerab Financials Limited (GFL) has launched GerabPay, a mobile banking application designed to bring digital financial services closer to Bhutan’s monastic community, as the institution records a remarkable start to its operations, with deposits reaching Nu 295 million within five months.

Launched on November 19, GerabPay marks a significant milestone in GFL’s efforts to modernise financial services for monks, nuns, gomchens and institutions under the monastic community, while promoting a culture of savings, financial discipline and greater financial inclusion.

The application will enable authorised customers to transfer money to any bank in Bhutan through the Bhutan Interbank Payment System (BIPS), make QR-code payments to merchants, pay online through payment gateways and recharge mobile phones.

The initiative, undertaken in support of the Zhung Dratshang, seeks to provide the monastic community with convenient and secure access to financial services, particularly for managing and saving money received through religious offerings, rituals and other activities.

Speaking at the launch, Leytshog Lopen of the Zhung Dratshang, Sangay Dorji, said the initiative would encourage members of the monastic community to develop financial discipline and cultivate a stronger habit of saving.

The launch comes against the backdrop of stronger-than-anticipated growth in GFL’s financial operations since it commenced business on February 13, 2026.

Within five months, deposits reached Nu 295 million, exceeding the institution’s target for the entire first year by more than 50 percent. Its lending portfolio also expanded rapidly, increasing from Nu 3 million to more than Nu 160 million.

The performance signals encouraging early confidence in the institution and growing demand for financial services tailored to the monastic community and those associated with it.

The growth has been driven by deposits from dratshangs, monastic institutions, individuals serving the monastic community and organisers of religious events.

GFL’s establishment followed a carefully planned process. Its founding team came together in September 2025, and the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan granted it a licence to operate as a deposit-taking microfinance institution on October 28, 2025.

The institution subsequently spent three and a half months establishing its core banking systems, governance structures, operational policies and staffing arrangements before commencing operations.

Chief Executive Officer of GFL, Tenzin Gyeltshen, said the institution was established to serve the Zhung Dratshang and the wider community connected to it, with a strong emphasis on financial accountability, transparency and responsible management.

He said the early growth in deposits had exceeded expectations and reflected the confidence customers had placed in the institution.

GerabPay is expected to extend this reach further, particularly to monks serving in remote dratshangs, administrators of monastic schools and organisers of major religious events. By bringing financial services onto mobile phones, the application will reduce the need for customers to travel long distances to access basic banking facilities.

For monastic institutions spread across the country, the platform offers an opportunity to manage financial transactions more efficiently, receive and transfer funds conveniently and reduce dependence on cash-based transactions.

Beyond digital payments, GFL’s business model focuses on savings, deposits and lending products designed around the financial needs of monastic institutions and their associated communities.

The introduction of GerabPay also reflects a broader recognition that digital financial inclusion must reach beyond urban centres and conventional commercial activities. For communities in remote valleys, access to reliable digital payment services can make an important difference in managing everyday financial transactions.

GFL was established under Gerab Nyed-Yön Limited, created through a Royal Charter granted by His Majesty The Druk Gyalpo in 2023 to manage the assets and investments of the Central Monastic Body with professional accountability, transparency and sound governance.

Its establishment represents an effort to strengthen the institutional management of resources associated with the monastic community and ensure that savings and investments are managed responsibly.

GerabPay is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Authorised customers can register either through GFL’s office or directly through the application.

GFL expressed its gratitude to His Holiness the Je Khenpo for blessing and gracing the launch, as well as to the Zhung Dratshang, Gerab Nyed-Yön Limited, its Board of Directors, the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan and its technology and banking partners for their support.

With deposits already surpassing its first-year target and its digital payment platform now operational, Gerab Financials is seeking to establish a stronger financial ecosystem for Bhutan’s monastic community, combining traditional institutional values with modern financial services.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu