Gelephu International Airport construction: Phase 1 optimized cost to be USD 500 million

The cost for Phase 1 of the development of Gelephu International Airport has been optimized to remain within $500 million. GMC officials said that while the work’s contractors have yet to be finalized, the construction of the airport is set to commence by mid-2025, marking a significant step in Bhutan’s ambitious infrastructure development.

Designed with world-class facilities and sustainability at its core, the airport aims to enhance regional connectivity while adhering to environmental considerations.

The airport’s development is being meticulously planned in collaboration with Changi Airports International (CAI), Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG).

CAI, a global leader in airport investment, management, and consultancy, is playing a crucial role in designing integrated solutions to help Gelephu International Airport emerge as a world-class aviation hub. With experience spanning 60 airports across 30 countries, CAI has worked on major projects such as Tom Jobim International Airport in Brazil, Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in China, and Fukuoka Airport in Japan.

Likewise, MQDC, a renowned Thailand-based property developer, brings its expertise in sustainable construction. Operating under the philosophy of ‘For All Well-Being,’ the company is committed to high construction standards and innovative sustainability practices. Its contributions include supporting the Research and Innovation for Sustainability Centre (RISC), Asia’s first research hub focused on sustainable building, and the FutureTales Lab, a futurology center dedicated to future well-being solutions.

Role of Changi Airports International (CAI)

CAI is instrumental in ensuring a seamless passenger experience, implementing world-class operational standards, and attracting global airlines to Gelephu. Their expertise will help position the airport as a major entry point for investors, talent, and tourists, fostering economic growth in Bhutan.

Overcoming Monsoon Challenges

Given the impact of monsoon weather on construction schedules, contingency plans have been put in place. In collaboration with experts from CAI and Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO), the project team is implementing strategic measures to mitigate potential delays. NACO, with over 75 years of experience in designing future-ready airports, is conducting feasibility studies and planning for sustainable and resilient construction.

A National Priority and People’s Project

Gelephu International Airport is designed to accommodate a wide range of aircraft, making it a key gateway for international travelers. With a 3 km runway, the airport will provide enhanced connectivity across South Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, significantly improving access compared to Paro International Airport.

In the Royal Address during last year’s National Day celebrations, His Majesty the King emphasized the vital role of the Gelephu International Airport in establishing the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) as a key aviation hub. The airport is expected to be completed by the end of 2029 and will serve as a critical lifeline for Bhutan’s economy, national security, and sovereignty.

“This project is not just an infrastructure development—it is a People’s Project, a nation-building effort, a lifeline for Bhutan, for our economy, security, sovereignty, and ultimately, our future,” His Majesty stated.

His Majesty also highlighted the overwhelming support from Bhutanese communities abroad, particularly from Australia, the United States, and Canada, who have collectively pledged nearly $140 million to the project. Contributions are expected to grow as Bhutanese worldwide rally behind this initiative.

Demonstrating his personal commitment, His Majesty expressed his willingness to work alongside the people, stating, “I will even bring my own children to the airport work site so they too can work alongside fellow citizens and help complete this important undertaking for our times.”

Reaffirming his unwavering dedication to Bhutan’s progress, His Majesty concluded, “Together, we share a vision of a bright future, carrying our legacy into the 21st century. Because of this, I will never tire, never lose hope, and never hesitate. I am confident in our nation, its people, and our collective ability to succeed.”

The Gelephu International Airport stands as a symbol of Bhutan’s forward-looking vision, economic aspirations, and the unity of its people in building a prosperous future.

Located in the picturesque Samtenling Gewog, just 2 km away from the vibrant Gelephu town, this airport has been upgraded to an international status on September 16, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the region’s aviation history.

Spanning over 750 acres, Gelephu International Airport is nestled amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of Bhutan. It boasts an elevation of 300.9 meters (987.204 feet) above mean sea level, offering passengers stunning views of the surrounding landscapes. The airport’s coordinates, situated at 26°53’04.46 N, 90°27’50.98 E, place it at the foothills of Bhutan’s mesmerizing terrain.

As one of only four airports in Bhutan, Gelephu International Airport plays a pivotal role in connecting Bhutan to the rest of the world. It first opened its doors to travelers in a grand inauguration ceremony in October 2012 and began regular operations on December 17, 2015, strengthening the nation’s connectivity and accessibility.

Gelephu International Airport is designated with the IATA airport code GLU and the ICAO code VQGP, making it easily recognizable to travelers and aviation enthusiasts alike.

Meanwhile, the Gelephu International Airport’s nation building fixed-term deposits (FTD) programme subscription deadline has been extended until March 31 this year.

According to the ORO Bank, the deadline was extended in response to significant interest from the Bhutanese diaspora community. It added that the extension will allow more non-resident Bhutanese individuals an opportunity to participate in the secure and lucrative investment offering.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu