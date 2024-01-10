Gas rush fumes Samtse motorists
Gas rush fumes Samtse motorists
Gas rush fumes Samtse motorists
Radiating changes through community radio
Still the most favored land trade route
The Druk Girl: A Culinary Celebrity
Gas rush fumes Samtse motorists
Trending Now

Gas rush fumes Samtse motorists

People from the neighboring Indian towns flock into Bhutan to refuel their motor tanks, causing displease and discontentment to Bhutanese motorists who have to queue up for hours and sometimes days for the want of gasoline

Motorists from across the border swarming fuel pump stations in Bhutan have become a common sight for so long. The distributors never prioritize their customers based on race, religion or nationality. However, the surge in their numbers has left local motorists frustrated for the want of prompt and consistent refueling services.

With an upsurge in motor vehicle use over the past few years, Samtse dzongkhag has witnessed one of the bustling gas stations in the country with the customer base encompassing almost more than 50% from across the border gate and nearby Indian towns. The visiting motorists from across the border come to refill their fuel tank due to the subsidized price of gasoline in Bhutan.

A resident in Samtse shared concerns about the service backlog with rising rate of cross border customers availing the services.

Tshering, a civil servant said, “It is good that the service receiver is not differentiated but that has ultimately led to overcrowding at the station and it might become a serious issue later, undermining subsidized rate and sustainability issue if the trend continues”.

“I am worried that if this keeps going on this way, a black market for oil could flourish along the border, run by shady individuals from both Bhutan and India. This could seriously damage the effectiveness and ethical standards of our public service system, and create a host of other problems,” Tshering added.

“I have been driving taxi for more than nine years and it has been one of my sources of income. At times due to overcrowding and insufficient fuel, I have to travel all the way to Sipsu to refuel the gas tank and at times I have to ask my friends travelling from Phuentsholing to bring along extra gasoline in jerrycan,” said Daman Monger, a taxi driver.

Similarly, a 31 year-old taxi driver, Bal Bahadur Kami who has been driving for almost eight years said, “Though there is a new gas station opened by State Trading Corporation of Bhutan, Indians keep on visiting where we have to stay in queues almost all the time”. He added, “I would be grateful if the stakeholders of Damchen petroleum, Bhutan Oil Distributor (BOD) and STCBL studies the situation and come up with an appropriate measure for the benefit of everyone.”

Meanwhile, the assistant operation in charge of BoD in Samtse claimed that the cause of delay is due to technical issue with fuel dispensers as well as unloading the oil tankers. “It takes time to replenish the underground storage tank. However, insufficiency of oil at times is related to internal strike in India which delays the oil transportation for about three days,” he said.

He added that the other reason for delay is because of the implementation of new system app “POL Depo App” that requires to record the amount and the number of liter refilled with the customer details. “Often, network disturbances and other errors in the app lead to more time consumption. However, there will be an improvement in the system soon,” he said.

“With regards to cross border customer we cannot stop them from refilling their vehicle fuel tank as there is no proper system and policy to regulate. However, such unavoidable challenge can be prevented if there is a concrete policy.”

Currently, there are no clear cut government policies which restrict non-Bhutanese from availing services at the fuel stations. The scenery in Samtse is just a sneak-peek of the routine exercises prevailing in other border towns of Bhutan as well.

Dechen choden from Thimphu

Post Views: 59
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Gas rush fumes Samtse motorists

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Gas rush fumes Samtse motorists
Gas rush fumes Samtse motorists