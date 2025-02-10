Gamri Hydrpower Project Kickstarts

The remote gewog of Sakteng and bordering areas will witness a series of activities as work for the 54MW Gamri Hydropower Project and Bamukparongchu Integrated Hydropower Project begins. In 1,338 days, the two contractors, who have been awarded the work will need to complete the work. The project is part of the second phase of four small hydropower projects, which is to generate 195 MW of power.

The total capital cost of the project, including Interest during construction (IDC), is BTN 6,728.29 million. The project is financed through a debt-equity model with a 70:30 ratio. 70% of the funding is secured through debt from SBI, OPEC, and Green Bonds, while the remaining 30% of equity will be provided by DGPC.

The contract for the execution of the project was signed in December 2024 with Vajra Builders Private Limited for Civil Package 1 and Chimmi RD Construction Private Limited for Civil Package 2. Both contractors have mobilized their manpower and equipment to the site. The groundworks, including surveys, have already been completed. Construction of the access road began on February 6, 2025, and the main civil works will commence once the access road reaches the site. The E&M, SCADA, and H&M works are expected to be awarded by July 2025.

Looking at the scope and importance of the work, a two-stage bidding process was followed, with the first stage being pre-qualification and the second stage being the bidding phase. The pre-qualification stage was conducted through an open tender, and shortlisted bidders were provided with the bidding documents. Through this competitive process, Vajra Builders Private Limited and Chimmi RD Construction Private Limited were awarded the contracts from the nine shortlisted bidders, as they were both technically and financially qualified.

Meanwhile, the project duration is 1,338 days (approximately 44 months), with the expected commissioning scheduled for 2028.

While both contractors are well-equipped in terms of manpower, equipment and finance, a staff from Vajra Builders Private Limited said they have sufficient tunneling and hydropower equipment to undertake this project, along with experience. “We have more than 30 engineers including geologists and surveyors. Contract has provisions to fund advances for mobilization and essential equipment procurement,” he said.

However, the work will not be as easy as those in other areas. The cold and harsh winter months will be challenging for surface concrete works. Additionally, the 12 numbers of bridges to the project sites need strengthening to transport heavy equipment. Then is then the question of work force? Will Indian labourers, who cannot work even in places like Paro during winter be able to face the harsh realities of Sakteng?

There are technical challenges, such as geological uncertainties, harsh climatic conditions (extreme winters), monsoon along with the “Act of God (AoG)” incidents. Financially, high capital investment and the potential cost overruns if met with geological uncertainties/AoGincidents.

Nonetheless, DGPC/DHyE has an experienced team skilled in managing the projects in challenging geological conditions, among other areas. For the Phase II projects, Tata Engineering Consultancy, with its expertise in hydropower projects, has been selected as the consulting firm to ensure effective design and engineering.

Meanwhile, coinciding with the 9th birth anniversary of His Royal Highness Gyalsay Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck on 5th February 2025, the salang tendrel ceremony of the 54MW Gamri Hydropower Project and Bamukparongchu Integrated Hydropower Project at Sakteng Gewog under Trashigang Dzongkhag was held.

By Sangay Rabten from Thimphu