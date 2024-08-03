GAB continues observing “Zero Waste Hour” unwaveringly

On June 2nd, 2019, Her Majesty the Queen, Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, initiated the “Zero Waste Hour” as part of the 45th coronation anniversary of His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo. This national endeavor beckons all Bhutanese citizens to assume responsibility for their waste and deliberately strive to decrease it. To that end, the initiative exhorts individuals to set aside an hour on the 2nd day of each month, from 9am to 5pm, to concentrate solely on waste reduction efforts.

While it is difficult to say if all agencies and offices are doing this on the 2nd day of every month, one organization that has never missed it is the Guides Association of Bhutan (GAB). “Zero Waste Hour is a noble initiative of Her Majesty and I do not think one can sleep in peace if you are not engaging yourself in this program, which is just for an hour,” Garab Dorji, GAB’s Founder and Chairman said. According to the Chairman, they begin from the base of their office at Hongkong Market and then move to other areas.

When asked if their labour is bearing fruit, Garab said it is. “Earlier, the whole area within Hongkong market used to be very dirty and filled with all types of wastes. If you go today, you will rarely see wastes.”

However, Garab says that it was difficult in the initial phases. “People tend to say that you are seeking recognition. Some even asked who I was to tell them not to throw wastes. But patience pays,” GAB’s founder says. “As people see you engaging in the activity every month, guilty might perhaps be striking them. The amount of wastes decreased and people living in the locality even began to join us.”

Replying to a question on creation of awareness, Garab says, “Old habits die hard.” Even though people know that they should not be throwing wastes everywhere and that they should reduce the use of plastic pet bottles, they do not do so. When we try to explain, they say that they are aware but somehow forget,” Garab added.

Garab also acknowledged other individuals and groups who are going around the town and the periphery picking garbage every week. “We have a guide called Goembo who does it every Saturday. I also saw on social media a group of young officials who are doing this. When the number of people voluntarily doing such social work increases, people’s awareness will also increase,” Garab said.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu