Fuel-saving measures reshape working culture across sectors

Directives from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which ensued in response to rise in fuel prices, has triggered a nationwide shift in how institutions operate, with government agencies, state-owned enterprises, and civil society organisations rapidly adapting to new fuel-saving measures that are reshaping Bhutan’s working culture. From walking to work and carpooling to virtual meetings and hybrid schedules, institutions across the country are cutting down on fuel consumption while maintaining essential services.

In the capital, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) has rolled out contingency measures to support the transition. These include work-from-home arrangements for employees living beyond walking distance, a near-total restriction on office vehicle movement, and a strong push toward virtual meetings.

Non-essential international travel is also being discouraged unless externally funded, reflecting broader efforts to reduce fuel dependency and operational costs.

The National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) has also aligned with directives issued by the Cabinet and the Royal Civil Service Commission. Officials say that most planned travel-intensive activities for the current fiscal year have already been completed, allowing the agency to scale back mobility without disrupting operations.

However, critical fieldwork—such as monitoring infrastructure projects and maintaining flood and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) early warning systems—continues on a case-by-case basis. The agency has reduced internal meetings while maintaining participation in inter-agency engagements, either virtually or in person when required.

State-owned investment arm Druk Holding and Investments (DHI) has also directed its portfolio companies to adopt stricter fuel-saving practices. Measures include reducing reliance on office vehicles, encouraging walking and public transport, and promoting carpooling.

DHI has gone further by introducing structured work-from-home arrangements, including rotational schedules that reduce commuting while maintaining productivity. Officials say the changes are not merely temporary responses but part of a broader shift toward sustainable resource management.

“Travel decisions are now increasingly evaluated against the effectiveness of virtual alternatives,” a DHI official said, noting that non-essential travel is being actively reduced across its companies.

Civil society organisations are also adapting. The Disability Society of Bhutan has introduced a hybrid work model, with staff working from the office three days a week and remotely for the remaining two. Routine meetings have largely moved online, with physical gatherings reserved for urgent matters.

In Dagana, several measures have been introduced, including a “Walk-to-Office” initiative, requiring employees living within a one-hour radius to commute on foot. While office hours remain unchanged, staff are also encouraged to walk to nearby meetings. Those living farther away are being assessed for flexible or remote work arrangements.

Although precise data on fuel savings is not yet available, organisations report that the transition has reduced travel without compromising productivity or service delivery. Across sectors, the response to rising fuel costs has been swift and largely effective. Institutions report minimal disruption, with many noting improved efficiency through reduced travel time and increased use of digital tools.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu